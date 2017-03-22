Aaron Hernandez trial: Eyewitness to double murder refuses to crack in bitter testimony

BOSTON – Alexander Bradley was sitting at the witness stand, waiting for the end of a brief afternoon recess in the Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial. This was his second full day of testimony, this one with him mostly under attack from a withering cross-examination. Yet Bradley looked not a bit tired or worn.

He looked eager. And a bit angry, his fingers rhythmically tapping on the wooden witness box, as he muttered under his breath, shook his head and glared at Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez, who was unknowingly shuffling papers at his table.

Bradley once considered Hernandez his best friend, but now counts him as his mortal enemy, a flip that stems from the time, Bradley alleges, Hernandez shot him “between the eyebrows” and left him to die.

Bradley may not hate Baez like that, but it was clear that there was some emotional transitive property at work here, a healthy (and growing) disdain for the defense attorney. It’s that emotional motivation that contributed to Bradley, despite a significantly compromised background, serving as a challenging witness for Baez to crack on Tuesday.

And Baez needs to crack him in order to get Hernandez off for killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a 2012 drive-by in this city’s south end. Baez has banked his case on selling an alternative theory to the jury that Bradley was not merely the driver that night (as Bradley admits) but the actual triggerman (which Bradley denies).

Bradley, 34, is an admitted drug trafficker and dealer of unregistered firearms. He’s also a twice-convicted felon currently serving a five-year stint in Connecticut for shooting up the front of the Vevo Lounge in Hartford in 2014. It was an act of rage that followed someone shooting him three times, including in the groin, after a dispute over money.

It is not an implausible concept that Bradley is a double murderer.

View photos Alexander Bradley points to where he alleges Aaron Hernandez shot him in the face. (AP) More

Getting that across isn’t easy, though, especially due to Bradley’s high level of intelligence, guile and ability to calculate ways to escape Baez’s cross-examination traps. Bradley refused to concede a single word or point of testimony, turning much of Tuesday into a halting, frustrating slog – complete with lengthy disputes over minor items, constant sidebars in front of Judge Jeffrey Locke and endless objections from prosecutors.

It robbed Baez, who is famed for his ability to decimate witnesses and win seemingly unwinnable cases (see Casey Anthony), of any signature testimonial victories in front of the jury.

Bradley seemed to revel in that. He often smiled at Baez and delighted in procedural rulings from the judge that he saw as a victory. He refused to let Baez embarrass him, embracing his background as a drug dealer, that culminated, he said, with moving as much as 30 pounds of marijuana a week. His brazenness in discussing criminal activity in open court was something out of Hollywood – perhaps the famous scene in HBO’s “The Wire” when stick-up man Omar Little explains to an incredulous courtroom that his occupation was robbing drug dealers.

“Dealing drugs is a very violent business, is it not?” Baez asked Bradley.

“It can be,” Bradley said, matter-of-factly.

Later Baez asked Bradley to identify some weapons and asked him if he knew much about firearms.

“I have some knowledge of guns, yes,” Bradley said.

The confidence was powerful. No apologies here. No regrets. Nothing to hide. For Bradley, this is personal, and petty, his own revenge operation in the middle of a major criminal proceeding. The jury will believe either he pulled the trigger or Hernandez did. It’s a zero-sum game. And Hernandez isn’t going to take the stand.

Guilty or not guilty, little will change in the life of the former New England Patriot star, since he’s already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who dated the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée.

