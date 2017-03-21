Ranking this week's Sweet 16 games from most to least compelling

In a year in which most of the NCAA tournament’s slingshot-wielding underdogs missed their mark, the Sweet 16 is lacking small-conference charm.

Fifteen of the remaining teams hail from the six power conferences. The 16th is Gonzaga, which long ago shed its mid-major label.

The only double-digit seed left is Xavier, which upset Maryland and Florida State to make its seventh Sweet 16 appearance since 2004. The other major surprise is South Carolina, which beat Marquette and Duke for its first NCAA tournament wins in 44 years.

Aside from the Musketeers and Gamecocks, much of the rest of the field consists of teams that expected to make a run at a Final Four when the tournament began. Here’s a look at each of the eight Sweet 16 matchups ranked from most to least compelling:

1. Kentucky (2) vs. UCLA (3) (Friday, 9:39 p.m., CBS): The South Region going to form so far is a fortunate break for viewers this week. It ensures a Sweet 16 rematch pitting second-seeded Kentucky against third-seeded UCLA, the two blue bloods with the most national titles in college basketball history. In the first meeting between the Wildcats and Bruins this season, UCLA announced its return to national prominence with a 97-92 victory at Rupp Arena. Isaac Hamilton scored 19 points, T.J. Leaf had 17 points and 13 rebounds and UCLA shot 53 percent from the field. Defending UCLA’s prolific offense will be Kentucky’s greatest challenge, but the Wildcats pose major problems for UCLA too. The Bruins must protect the ball better, limit the Wildcats’ second-chance points and not give Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox or Isaiah Briscoe easy baskets in transition.

2. Gonzaga (1) vs. West Virginia (4) (Thursday, 7:39 p.m., TBS): While West Virginia forces a higher percentage of turnovers than any other team in the nation, the Mountaineers showed in their second-round win that their vaunted full-court press isn’t the only reason they’re good. They carved up Notre Dame’s defense off the dribble and sank 8 of 14 attempts from behind the arc, a huge reason the Irish were never able to mount a serious comeback bid. Gonzaga’s elite defense is better equipped to contain West Virginia’s half-court offense, but the Zags could also be more susceptible against the press. Gonzaga hasn’t seen an opponent this big and athletic in months, let alone one as swarming and aggressive as West Virginia. Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins will have to control tempo and make smart decisions with the ball.

3. Kansas (1) vs. Purdue (4) (Thursday, 9:39 p.m., CBS): The Midwest Regional will be a neutral site in name only. Thousands of Kansas fans are expected to descend on Kansas City, turning the Sprint Center into Allen Fieldhouse East. The battle on the court could be closer than the one in the stands if Purdue can exploit its massive edge in size on offense without it becoming too big a disadvantage defensively. Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan and 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas will both be challenges for a Kansas team with few trustworthy big men behind Landen Lucas. At the same time, playing both big men at the same time puts Purdue at risk of foul trouble because Swanigan is not quick enough to defend Josh Jackson. The lineup the Boilermakers will probably use most often would feature four shooters surrounding Swanigan. Whether Kansas can contain Swanigan without double teaming may be the difference.

4. Oregon (3) vs. Michigan (7) (Thursday, 7:09 p.m., CBS): Since the plane taking Michigan to the Big Ten tournament skidded off the runway in terrifying fashion, the surging Wolverines have not lost a single game. They won four games in four days to capture the Big Ten tournament title, then dispatched of Oklahoma State and Louisville to reach the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. Thursday night’s game against Oregon figures to be high-scoring because of the mismatches that both teams can exploit. The Ducks should be able to spread Michigan out, attack off the dribble and hurt the Wolverines on the offensive glass. At the same time, Michigan is unlikely to be bothered by Oregon’s sporadic traps and presses and the Wolverines will have an easier time getting points in the paint with Chris Boucher sidelined by a knee injury.

