2017 NFL draft: Grading picks from Rounds 2-3

PHILADELPHIA – The quarterback angst for Cleveland Browns fans came to an end Friday with their selection of Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer. But was it the right move?

A look at we scored each pick in Rounds 2-3 at the NFL draft.

Round 2

1) Green Bay Packers: CB Kevin King, Washington – The only player who stayed from the Day 1 green room barely got comfortable. King was a standout in a talented Huskies secondary and has the size NFL teams are trending toward. He’s a gifted athlete who has improved stock as much as anyone the past few months, but his tackling issues are legit concerns. This, however, is solid value for a secondary that needs help. Grade: B+

2) Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cam Robinson, Alabama – The Jags are getting big and bad, and loading up on SEC players. Robinson fills a big need and the cost to move up (a sixth-rounder) was slight to grab a first-round talent. Robinson is penalty prone and doesn’t dominate the way you’d expect, but he is a big, athletic mauler. Could he play left guard? Perhaps. That was the biggest positional need on the O-line coming into Friday. He also could replace Branden Albert at left tackle down the road, or perhaps Jermey Parnell at right tackle. Grade: A-

3) Seattle Seahawks: DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State – You can’t find a better match of talent and personality with team. McDowell’s motor doesn’t always run white hot, and he didn’t endear himself to NFL teams during the pre-draft interviews. But if the Seahawks can get McDowell revved up on that defensive front, which continues to reload, the QB-hunting days could be here to stay for a while. This is a risky pick, however, after trading down three times to this spot. Grade: B-

4) Arizona Cardinals: FS Budda Baker, Washington – The player Baker was most compared to during the pre-draft process is his new teammate with the Cardinals, Tyrann Mathieu. Baker is small but plays with force and can fill a variety of roles. The Cardinals lost a lot on defense this offseason and have added two versatile pieces now, along with Haason Reddick. Is Baker too much of an overlap of Mathieu? We shall see. Baker could be their nickel safety/slot corner. Grade: B-

5) Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Jones, East Carolina – The Bills had to come out of this draft with help at receiver, so they trade up to the Rams’ spot to grab Jones, a Senior Bowl standout who might be most effective in the slot. This is a low-risk move for a highly productive, four-year starter who produced vs. SEC teams. He runs excellent routes and has exceptional hands, which is key for Tyrod Taylor’s occasional inaccuracy. Sammy Watkins needed help and he got it. Grade: B

6) Los Angeles Chargers: OT Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky – We thought the Chargers might go O-line in Round 1, but they come back and land a player who carried first-round buzz at the top of Round 2. Lamp’s short arms and sawed-off frame likely moves him from left tackle, his college position, inside in the NFL. Lamp has played guard a bit and has practiced snapping this offseason, so he could start at left guard or center, which are both question marks. Grade: B+

7) New York Jets: FS Marcus Maye, Florida – This one is odd. Maye is a very solid all-around player, but back-to-back safety picks for the Jets? His skills and that of Jamal Adams are not vastly different. They both have their most success down close to the box, but they also are versatile enough to line up in the same secondary. This is a clear indication the Jets wants to upgrade over Marcus Gilchrist and Calvin Pryor. Grade: C-

8) Carolina Panthers: WR/RB Curtis Samuel, Ohio State – Another double up of sorts here. The Panthers can move Christian McCaffrey and Samuel all over the field — backfield, in motion, in the slot, out wide — and force defenses to pick their poison. The Panthers were a slow offense before Thursday — but no longer. Samuel has more straight-line juice but is not quite as natural a receiver as McCaffrey but both can do just about everything. This is fascinating. Grade: B

9) Minnesota Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State – The Vikings still needed RB help even with the Latavius Murray signing, and Cook will win the main job in time. He’s too good — that is, if he keeps his nose clean. Off-field issues pushed him down, where the Vikings might have gotten a steal as they attempt to replace Adrian Peterson. Grade: A-

10) New Orleans Saints: FS Marcus Williams, Utah – The Saints’ secondary is getting better. Williams is a quality center fielder with nice instincts for the position, and he has the maturity to step in right away. But the Saints are actually in decent shape here with Vonn Bell (whom they traded up for in Round 2 last year) and Kenny Vaccaro, who was hopeful the team would sign him to an extension this offseason. That’s a bit of an overlap when other needs (pass rusher, e.g.) were more pressing. Grade: C+

11) Philadelphia Eagles: CB Sidney Jones, Washington – This is a pick for the future with Jones, who is a PUP list candidate following the torn Achilles he suffered at his pro day workout. He was trending toward being a first-rounder prior to that with his long, lean frame and ability to play press coverage, which is a must in a Jim Schwartz defense. This is a similar player to Eric Rowe, whom the Eagles traded away for quarters on the dollar last year. Jones might not play a lot this season but he has good upside. Grade: C+

12) Los Angeles Rams: TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama – The Rams drafted a Jordan Reed clone for Sean McVay’s Redskins-style offense. Everett has tiny hands but wide receiver-like skills that can be flexed out and used creatively. This is not a player they would ask to crack back on power defensive ends, similar to the Giants’ pick of Evan Engram. Grade: B

13) Chicago Bears: TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland – The Bears reached for a massive, small-school tight end with receiver-like skills but a player who needs serious development and body toning. He played college basketball and dominated at a very low level of competition. Shaheen might not be best playing at 278 pounds, as he was at the combine, which included a body-fat composition of more than 20 percent. Many teams had him as a top-100 prospect but one in need of time to marinate. Grade: C-

14) Indianapolis Colts: CB Quincy Wilson, Florida – The Colts, who had safety Malik Hooker fall in their laps in the first round, continued to work on the secondary in the second round by taking Wilson. Wilson had a very good 2016 season with the Gators, as he continued his improvement. Wilson has good size and can immediately help Indianapolis as a press-man corner. Grade: B

15) Baltimore Ravens: OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston – Bowser is a raw pass-rush ace who looks like an Ozzie Newsome special. Needing to get stronger and gain confidence in his natural ability, Bowser is not a finished product. But he’s a typical Ravens pick in that he has displayed pass-rush productivity and explosion. They’ll figure out how to use him best. Grade: B-

16) Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma – The Bengals centered in on and signed off on Mixon weeks ago. They believe he is a changed man. The Bengals always have had a certain moral flexibility with taking character risks in the past — i.e. players that other teams wouldn’t pick. As a player, Mixon is a fantastic talent as a runner, receiver and returner. Another dynamic weapon in an offense with A.J. Green, John Ross, Tyler Eifert and others. But that character risk? It’s real. Grade: B-

17) Washington Redskins: OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama – The Bama-to-D.C. train continues as Anderson joins Jonathan Allen on a pretty good Redskins front seven. Anderson is an undersized and slightly reckless defender, but the energy he will bring to this defense will be tangible. If he doesn’t contribute immediately as a pass rusher, Anderson will bring his hard hat to the special teams units. Grade: C+

18) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: SS Justin Evans, Texas A&M – Evans sometimes is reckless and takes poor angles to the ball, but he’s just so darned productive that it makes up for it. The Bucs were seeking help in the secondary, and Evans and J.J. Wilcox could make a sneaky good pairing in time. Evans was named the Aggies’ co-defensive MVP last season. He shared the award with some cat named Myles Garrett. Grade: B

19) Denver Broncos: DE DeMarcus Walker, Florida State – This one was confusing. Walker was a highly productive pass rusher at a strong program, but how does his game translate to this scheme? And where will they play him? Losing DeMarcus Ware opens a void, but Walker might have to bulk up a bit and play more of a 5-technique role in this system. He has the length to handle that, but this is a projection and a risky one. Grade: C-



20) Cleveland Browns: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame – The Browns played this one well. Kizer might not have been their first QB choice in a perfect world, but he’s a 21-year-old with a great set of tools who can be molded carefully. The Browns are assembling some weapons in the passing game with Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon (maybe) and David Njoku, and in time — maybe 2018 — Kizer could have a nice situation brewing. Patience is required, but Kizer has a great QB mentor in Hue Jackson. Grade: A-

21) Detroit Lions: CB Teez Tabor, Florida – Tabor has fallen off since the end of the season with some poor athletic testing and a personality that some teams were turned off by. But his tape is fabulous. Tabor wants to cover the opponent’s best receiver — as he often did in the rough-and-tumble SEC — and believes he will one day be the best cornerback in the NFL. Just ask him. There’s a little Josh Norman in him, although it’s unclear if he ever reaches that lofty height. Grade: B

22) Miami Dolphins: ILB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State – McMillen is a run-stopping two-down linebacker who got better as last season wore on, and he should step in on a unit that was lacking and make an impact. He won’t ever be a special player, but he’s a tackling machine who has a good football IQ and isn’t afraid to get into the muck. Our highest-rated linebacker, Zach Cunningham, remains on the board. Grade: C+

23) New York Giants: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama– The Giants are strong up front, but lost Johnathan Hankins in free agency. Not wanting to have a hole on a very good defensive line, New York filled it with 310-pound Tomlinson. He brings medical risk – he has torn both ACLs – but he is a powerful run stopper. Grade: C

24) Oakland Raiders: SS Obi Melifonwu, UConn – Al Davis lives on in spirit. The Raiders selected the most freakishly athletic defensive back we’ve seen in a few years, and NFL teams were ping-ponging between projecting him as a safety or a corner. With the Raiders going Conley in Round 1, perhaps they view Melifonwu as a safety. That’s where he played at UConn and put up some decent — but not eye-popping — tape. He needs to be a little more physical. But this is a prospect on the rise who could have been considered in the top 40 selections. Grade: B+

25) Houston Texans: OLB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt – Pure value pick here. Cunningham vacuums up tackles. He’s smart, athletic and long-limbed. He can add a few pounds and bulk up, and be a highly productive inside linebacker in the Texans’ 3-4 system, even with all those other playmakers around him. The Texans loved Cunningham’s interviews at the NFL scouting combine and have tracked him for a while but likely never imagined he’d still be available. Grade: A-

26) Seattle Seahawks: C Ethan Pocic, LSU– The Seahawks have played musical chairs on the offensive line for years now, and the shuffling could continue. Pocic is a rare college center who stands 6-feet-7, but some OL coaches in the NFL believe his best NFL home might be at guard or tackle. That’s the type of player the Seahawks like: smart, versatile and a beast in the run game. The LSU zone run scheme is similar to what the Seahawks run, so the fit feels good. Bit of a reach? Yeah, a tad, but they have roughly a thousand picks remaining. Grade: B-

27) Kansas City Chiefs: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova – They don’t build them more body-beautiful than Kpassagnon, who elicited gasps when he walked across the Senior Bowl stage. As a player, he’s still developing but has tremendous potential. The Chiefs had this mold of prospect stashed on their practice squad a few years ago in David Irving, but the Cowboys poached him and turned him into a pretty darned good player. Expect Kpassagnon to be a 5-technique end in the Chiefs’ odd front and in a year or two could be something special. Grade: B

28) Dallas Cowboys: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado – Love the value of Awuzie falling here, and he’s an excellent blitzer, which could be a hidden benefit that most defensive backs don’t offer. He can play in multiple spots and could be a safety, outside corner or nickel for the Cowboys. Scouts fell in love with his football IQ and toughness when they watched him. The Cowboys landed a bargain. Grade: A-

29) Green Bay Packers: SS Josh Jones, N.C. State – The Packers continue to add size to their secondary with the additions of King and Jones, whom we thought might be a high second-rounder. His tape immediately reminds viewers of Steelers safety Mike Mitchell, who can be reckless at times but is a punishing hitter and highly athletic. Jones could be a great third safety behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett, and Burnett’s eventual replacement as a starter. Grade: A-

30) Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, USC – Is this a Steelers pick or what? The emotional Smith-Schuster was expected to go earlier than this with his physical and fearless style. He will be the perfect complement to Antonio Brown as a No. 2 receiver in the making and will impact the run game immediately with his quality blocking. Mike Tomlin is going to love coaching Smith-Schuster most of the time, but he has been prone to emotional outbursts. Still, this fit looks great. Grade: A-

31) Buffalo Bills: OG Dion Dawkins, Temple – The Bills keep making safe, high-floor picks. Nothing against Dawkins, who could play tackle or guard and is a big, physical, slow-footed blocker for the Bills’ run-heavy style. But at some point GM Doug Whaley should aim higher with his picks. Dawkins is a nice fit but not a player who will be better than a solid starter. That fits in line with the two other picks they made earlier. There’s little offensive about any of them. Grade: C

32) Carolina Panthers: OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan – Moton flew under the radar for a while for P.J. Fleck’s Broncos but played some good football the past few seasons at guard and tackle. His best NFL home might be inside, but the Panthers could try him first at right tackle, which is a major question now with Michael Oher’s concussion history. Moton is a decent athlete for his size and is a respected, team-first player, so he’ll do whatever Ron Rivera and company ask of him. Grade: C+

Round 3

1) Cleveland Browns: DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte – The Browns are adding layers of talent to a defense that was shorthanded the past few seasons. Ogunjobi — the first pick in the program’s history — is an odd fit for the scheme they might run. But teams can never have too many big bodies to help stop the run and add depth. Ogunjobi is a smart player but one who needs some refinement and likely won’t play a ton right away. This is the first Browns selection this draft we didn’t like a lot. Grade: C

2) San Francisco 49ers: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado – The 49ers’ biggest need? Talent. They got two potential defensive cornerstones in Round 1 and come back at the top of Round 3 with a long, lean and slick cover man with fascinating dimensions and athleticism who is allergic to tackling. Have you ever heard of a player having as many tackles in a full season — 22 — as he does passes defended? Scouts were confounded by him. Witherspoon can work in this system, but the coaches must make him a more physical presence with his height and explosive skills. Grade: B-

3) New Orleans Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee – The Saints traded up to land the free-falling Kamara, a top-40 player on our board. We love his competitiveness, punt-return and receiving ability and his low workload at Tennessee. But Kamara is a fumbler and will miss some big-play chances at times. The value here is good. But the Saints might have given up a lot to land a back who currently sits behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. And where is the pass rusher? Grade: B

4) Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois – The theme of the Jaguars’ first three selections? Size and toughness. That’s a Tom Coughlin hallmark, yes? Smoot is not a consistent producer yet, and he likely never will be a huge sack producer. But he could be a nice addition if he returns to his 2015 form after a bit of a down season in 2016. Smoot hits hard but might need to be pushed a little bit by his coaches. Grade: C+

5) Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington – Kupp might be able to teach Sean McVay’s offense in a week or two. He’s a football junkie and the son of a coach who, oh by the way, also plays receiver. Kupp stood out against better competition — Pac-12 opponents, Senior Bowl, you name it — which reduces the risk of this FCS player taking a big step up. He might never be much more than a very good possession receiver, but that’s fine for a Rams team that needs to give Jared Goff reliable targets. We love the fit. Grade: B+

6) Minnesota Vikings: C Pat Elflein, Ohio State – Elflein is a Mike Zimmer-like player: tough and ornery. Elflein could start Day 1 at center or guard, and though he’s undersized and not superb in pass protection, he’ll be a solid, low-risk addition to the offense, which needs help at both positions. The line was atrocious last season, and Elflein is incredibly smart and hard working to boost the unit quickly. Grade: B-

7) Los Angeles Chargers: OG Dan Feeney, Indiana – Feeney is more gifted than Elflein but might not be as versatile after snapping only in practices and this offseason; never in a game. He has played right tackle out of need, but this fiery competitor is best as an ass-kicking guard. He and Forrest Lamp could give the Chargers two rookie starters at guard. That’s interesting. Grade: B

8) Tennessee Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky – The Titans are loading up at receiver but have yet to add that much-needed burst of deep speed. Taylor, however, is extremely quick and can work the slot nicely and turn a short pass into a long gain. He needs to work on his consistency catching the ball and has a frame that’s small and in need of strengthening. But it’s a solid pick here, and he has return experience. Grade: C+

9) Cincinnati Bengals: DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State – Willis tested through the roof at the combine but doesn’t show that same bend on tape; in fact, it’s occasionally shocking how wooden he can be trying to run the arc. But there aren’t too many more high-effort, high-character players with his skills this late in the draft. Willis is a team-first player whom Bill Snyder might name the weight room after one day. You can’t say the Bengals haven’t added talent, and Willis’ high character — they hope — can offset the negativity around the Joe Mixon pick. Grade: B+

10) Baltimore Ravens: DT Chris Wormley, Michigan – Wonder where the Ravens got the scoop on Wormley. Yes, there’s a Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh connection here. But if Wormley played at East Carolina, he’d still be an ideal Raven: smart, versatile, strong and built like an ox. His sack production is something the Ravens noted during the draft process, but Wormley should fit in nicely as the next in line of productive and useful D-linemen they’ve been drafting since the day Ozzie Newsome arrived. Grade: B+

11) Atlanta Falcons: OLB Duke Riley, LSU – The Falcons still need a guard, but Riley is a nice pickup here. He’s a high-effort, highly athletic hitter with range and size deficiency. But isn’t that how the Falcons like their ‘backers? Until he’s ready to start, Jones is likely to be a wild man on the special teams units and offer depth. The Super Bowl proved the Falcons need to keep adding layers of talent beyond the first team. For comparison, his skills are very similar to that for Falcons starter Deion Jones. Grade: B



12) New Orleans Saints: OLB, Alex Anzalone, Florida – Anzalone was always hurt at Florida, but when he played he flashed some nice ability. The Senior Bowl was a nice reminder of what he can do when he’s on the field. But his availability was a problem every single season in college. Could be a starting linebacker in this league, and at worst he will be a nice special teams performer, which is something Sean Payton seeks in the draft. This pick, however, is hard to embrace. Grade: C

13) Carolina Panthers: DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M – Playing opposite Myles Garrett will open up some chances, but Hall is a good player in his own right. He tested better than expected at the combine and has a nice big frame to help replace the traded Kony Ealy. Think of Hall as similar to Ealy with his length, sneaky burst and upside. The key now is developing more consistency. Hall can develop while Charles Johnson and Julius Peppers remain on the field. Grade: B-

14) Baltimore Ravens: OLB Tim Williams, Alabama – This was predictable. Ozzie Newsome might have been nervous to take him higher in the draft, given Williams’ character concerns and past failed drug tests, but at this point it’s just raw value. He’s a pass-rushing demon but also a bit of a uni-tasker at this point. Williams is not yet a quality run defender and will have to prove he can be a dependable pro. Still, this is a great spot for him. Grade: B+

15) New York Jets: WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama – You know who Stewart reminds us a little of? Antwaan Randle-Eli. A former prep option QB, Stewart is still learning the finer points of the WR position but managed to be very productive despite having a freshman QB with shaky accuracy. The Jets can use Stewart in a variety of roles: inside, outside, as a trick-play specialist and perhaps as a Wildcat QB. Don’t worry, he’s not Tebow. Stewart can help this team. Grade: C+

16) Indianapolis Colts: DE Tarell Basham, Ohio – GM Chris Ballard is 3-for-3 in this draft. Basham needs to find a home in this defensive scheme, which will be interesting to track. Maybe he’s strictly a pass-rush specialist who grows into a role. But he’s an interesting talent who will be someone to watch over the next few seasons. Basham is not ready now but has something worth investing in. Grade: B

17) Washington Redskins: CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA – Moreau was trending toward a second-round landing spot before suffering a torn pectoral in a pre-draft workout. He’s extremely well sculpted and an explosive athlete; we just wish Moreau used his size a little better. His injury could derail him a bit this summer, but he could be ready for training camp. Right now, he’s more of an athlete than a football player, but the Redskins have time to groom him. Grade: B-

19) New England Patriots: DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State – Welcome to the draft, Super Bowl champs! The Patriots slid down 11 spots to land a pretty good pass-rushing prospect, which was a need, but he’s in need of some pushing. Scouts worried about his motor, which ran from hot to cold too often. Rivers has all the tools to join a DE rotation and follow the Trey Flowers path of breaking out in Year 2, but he must be receptive to hard coaching and the Patriots’ mentally taxing environment. Grade: B-

20) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, Penn State – Fantasy owners, some advice: Invest in Jameis Winston. He now has been surrounded by some fascinating skill-position talent with the signing of DeSean Jackson, the Round 1 pick of O.J. Howard and this pick. Godwin fills a nice role as the third receiver, and the beauty is that he has the size and speed to possibly factor in at all three WR spots in Dirk Koetter’s offense. As this is a base two-TE team now, Godwin might be a bit of a specialist. But he’s gifted and has been hailed as a high-character player. Grade: B+

21) New England Patriots: OT Antonio Garcia, Troy – We suspected the Patriots wanted to add a developmental third tackle given that they spent a lot of time looking at that position during the scouting process. Garcia is a bit light and could use a year or two in their strength-training program. But he is a feisty, athletic and explosive talent with experience on the left side. He also played in a slide-protection scheme that the Patriots employ. A pet project for noted OL coach Dante Scarnecchia. Grade: C+

22) Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo – Hunt has slimmed down a little and looks quicker than he sometimes did on tape. However, that tape was pretty good — turn on the Western Michigan game for a fun watch. That weight fluctuation is a concern, as it has been a theme throughout his career, but if Hunt keeps that in check he could thrive in Andy Reid’s offense. Hunt runs hard and does not put the ball on the ground. Grade: B

23) New York Giants: QB Davis Webb, Cal – The Giants missed out on Patrick Mahomes in Round 1, so they come back with the player Mahomes beat out at Texas Tech. Webb’s career was interrupted there, but he did enough in one year at Cal to open some eyes in scouting circles. Of course, there were some cringe-worthy moments in there, too — far too often to expect him to be great anytime soon. But with Eli Manning entering the twilight of his career, it’s time to develop a backup in the bullpen. Ben McAdoo’s offense might be voluminous, but Webb is smart and cocky about his football IQ and the concepts are not dissimilar to what he ran at Texas Tech and Cal. Grade: B

24) Oakland Raiders: DT Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA – Poor conditioning has always been a concern for Vanderdoes, who was an elite prep recruit but never developed as expected. He has strong hands and nice size, but he got too big in college and never seemed the same after a knee injury. The Raiders have taken chances on these types of players before and hit now and then, but this feels like a risk. It’s unclear if he’ll commit fully to a weight program and lose some crucial extra heft. Vanderdoes just wears down too easily. Grade: D+

25) Houston Texans: RB D’Onta Foreman, Texas – Bill O’Brien spoke at the scouting combine that the team needs to develop a sidekick to Lamar Miller in an effort to reduce Miller’s workload, which got heavy as last season went on. Foreman still has plenty of tread on his tires despite a big 2016 season and could be that complement in the run game to help tenderize defenses. He has terrific size and production, and his mental toughness is unquestioned. But does Foreman have any special traits? He doesn’t play as fast as his testing times. Grade: B-

26) Seattle Seahawks: CB Shaquill Griffin, UCF – Griffin’s combine workout, combined with his long arms, made him a natural fit to Seattle. He has played consistently well throughout his career and has excellent ball production, as well as the ability to impact all four special teams units right away. This is a good player who had the chance to play at bigger schools but would not go anywhere that didn’t also offer a scholarship to his brother, who lost his hand in a childhood accident. Griffin is a terrific sleeper. Grade: B+

28) Dallas Cowboys: CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan – The Cowboys were gutted in the secondary, so it’s no surprise they would double up in the second and third rounds to aid that. Lewis’ stock fell for his size, his lack of great speed and he faces a domestic violence charge (he pleaded not guilty). If Lewis is cleared, this could be a steal. He has good ball skills, can play the slot and will be an impact player on special teams, potentially in a variety of roles. Good value, but the charges are concerning. Grade: C+

29) Green Bay Packers: DT Montravius Adams, Auburn – Despite his nice quickness and penetration ability, Adams’ short arms and lack of consistent motor is a concern. Perhaps he can be a gap-shooting nose tackle in this Packers odd front. Adams flashed at the Senior Bowl and will pop off the tape with some eye-opening plays. But watch enough of him and his maddening inconsistency shows. He also lacks strength and will fail to locate the ball as it’s moving past him. But put Adams in a wave in passing situations and Green Bay might have something. Grade: C-

30) Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee – Sutton is a really nice addition to the Steelers. Had he not been hurt and lost part of his final season, Sutton would have gone higher. He’s a good punt returner, profiles to a slot role and will be a high-energy team leader as a rookie. HIs intangibles are outstanding, but Sutton must improve as a tackler to be more than a part-timer. Grade: B+

31) Seattle Seahawks: CB Delano Hill, Michigan – Intriguing size-speed prospect who fits the Seahawks mold of defensive back, Hill can hit and has lined up all over the place. His stock soared after breaking out this past season, and the Seahawks think he still could ascend higher. Be bearish on his potential. But Hill has some fascinating traits to mold. And beyond that, we love the idea of Pete Carroll drafting a Jim Harbaugh player. Grade: C+

32) Detroit Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois – Golladay is a bit of a reach, but he has terrific length, great strength, the ability to block in the run game and can catch the high-point ball. He’s a raw player but one who will earn his keep as a special-teamer until he can master NFL route running and learn how better to use his physical gifts. There were better options at this point. Grade: C

33) Miami Dolphins: CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson – This is a fitting pick for the Dolphins, who now have attacked all three levels of a defense that had to get better. Tankersley might be in the running for least interested tackler in the draft with the 49ers’ third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon; he just doesn’t care about it. Tankersley has length, looks exactly how you’d draw a corner up and has some ball skills of note. He carries a bust quotient as well. Grade: C+

34) Arizona Cardinals: WR Chad Williams, Grambling – Some legal issues got Williams off track, but he quickly was back in the team’s good graces and finished this process strong with an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl that offset him not being invited to the scouting combine. He has size and speed, and almost singlehandedly beat Arizona with a monster performance in Grambling’s near-upset. Williams has some time to develop in Bruce Arians’ offense but has some fascinating traits. Grade: C

35) Philadelphia Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia – With Douglas, the Eagles add yet another long-limbed corner to help out a secondary that required additional reinforcements. He’s a textbook press corner to handle the Jim Schwartz scheme despite a lack of speed and rarely playing up to his measureables. Douglas will be ready to go right away, so with Sidney Jones rehabbing early in the season this fills an immediate need. Grade: B-

36) Tennessee Titans: WR Jonnu Smith, Florida International – Smith was a favorite of ours through the scouting cycle, as he blocks his tail off (despite great size) and has some pluck in the receiving game too. You might remember Smith was the player who was burned by boiling water by his girlfriend, but he showed toughness by returning quicker than expected from those serious injuries and also facing the expected slew of questions from the media about it. Smith might not be a special player, but he can contribute to this intriguing Titans team. Grade: B

37) Denver Broncos: CB Brendan Langley, Lamar – The Broncos have had a weird draft. Langley looks amazing walking off the bus but less so playing football. He was roasted at the Senior Bowl vs. better competition. He has a lot of work to do to improve as a player despite some incredible physical traits. Maybe he’s a safety? Grade: D+

38) Seattle Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, North Carolina – Jones has battled a rare syndrome that caused him to lose a lot of weight in his teens but earned a lot of respect for making himself into an NFL prospect. We had him more as a Day 3 player, and the Seahawks are getting very deep up front, which could mean Jones gets lost in the shuffle amid more gifted talents. He doesn’t sack the quarterback and has below-average explosiveness for the position. Grade: D+

39) New Orleans Saints: DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic – Hendrickson compares to Rob Ninkovich — short arms, hot motor, underrated athleticism and excellent sack production — who was a Saints late-rounder years ago. Hendrickson is a feisty rusher who tries to win the mental game by getting in opponents’ heads and outworking them. He has some burst but isn’t strong enough and might need to be manipulated a bit to manufacture some pass-rush productivity in the NFL. Grade: B-

40) San Francisco 49ers: QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa – John Lynch couldn’t get all the roses. The 49ers already had Beathard on their roster; his name is Matt Barkley. Is that the profile of a quarterback a team needs to trade back into Round 3 for? Appreciate Beathard’s toughness, great intangibles and short-area accuracy. He might be a QB coach one day. But he’s nothing more than a smart, well-prepared backup. Grade: D

41) Pittsburgh Steelers: RB James Conner, Pittsburgh – Good luck saying a bad word about Conner. Oh, maybe he went a tad higher than expected. Perhaps his lateral quickness is sub-par by NFL standards. But this is a power runner who instantly will be a star playing his NFL games in the college stadium in which he became a hero for his on-field production and beating cancer off it. Conner wants to do anything he can to help a team win; he volunteered for special teams duty, moonlighted as a defensive end and will gladly accept a No. 2 role to Le’Veon Bell. A feel-good pick but also a good pick. Grade: B+

42) Seattle Seahawks: WR Amara Darboh, Michigan – Darboh is a smart, tough, physical receiver who can play a role on this Seahawks team and block his face off in the run game. He’s a good competitor who showed better playmaking ability and playing speed than he previously had and will be a reliable No. 2 or 3 receiver. A nice, solid pick amid some risky ones for the Seahawks. Grade: B

43) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ILB Kendell Beckwith, LSU – Beckwith’s torn ACL likely makes him a PUP list candidate, but this is a big hitter and a heck of a football player who would have gone a round higher had he not been hurt. He seeks to bury ballcarriers and will help set a tone on a defense, but his lack of great athleticism and limitations against the pass also knocked him down a bit. Still, he could contribute eventually. Grade: B+