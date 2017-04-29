NFL draft winners and losers: Believe it, the Browns are doing things the smart way

We’re living in a world in which the Cleveland Browns are a voice of reason.

There were three colossal trades in the first round of the NFL draft. All of them had a similar theme: One team traded up for a quarterback, paying a ton to do so, and the team trading down got the best of the deal. The Browns took advantage of the madness, getting maximum value to move down from the 12th pick. Then they used their surplus of picks to draft intriguing DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame in the second round. It’s a relatively low-cost option, unlike the quarterback premium a trio of teams paid on Thursday.

[For more on Kizer’s journey, Dan Wetzel wrote about the Browns’ new quarterback.]

The Chicago Bears, who signed Mike Glennon to a $45 million deal less than two months ago, traded a high third-round pick (67th overall), high fourth-round pick (111th overall) and a third-round pick next year to move up one spot and switch picks with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers clearly didn’t want Mitchell Trubisky, since they made the deal. Yahoo’s Charles Robinson said no other team was calling San Francisco for the second pick. The Bears gave away three valuable picks.

The Kansas City Chiefs paid a lot to get their quarterback. They sent the 27th pick, a third-round pick and next year’s first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills to move up and take Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes. That’s a nice haul for the Bills.

Then the Browns – who everyone figured would get crazy and take a quarterback, maybe even trading up, in a draft class that wasn’t deep at quarterback – had a moment of zen. They were the sellers, not the buyers. At the No. 12 pick, the Browns moved down to No. 25 in a trade with the Houston Texans, adding the Texans’ 2018 first-round pick in the process. The Texans took Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Houston is no lock to be good this season; that pick could end up being pretty high. The Browns previously scooped up the Texans’ 2018 second-round pick in an ultimately meaningless move to ship off Brock Osweiler. Cleveland is set for next year’s draft too.

The Kizer pick was great for the Browns. He has tremendous physical upside. Cleveland got him at a reasonable draft cost. And if they find a better option later, there’s plenty of value in having Kizer as a high-end backup.

Desperation at quarterback causes teams to make sub-optimal decisions. It’s understandable. It’s hard to win without a decent quarterback, and coaches and general managers don’t keep their jobs long if they don’t win. If Trubisky, Mahomes or Watson become top-five NFL quarterbacks, or at least offer the hope they can get there, nobody will care what those teams paid to get them. The Philadelphia Eagles gave up a ton to get Carson Wentz, and nobody in Philadelphia would argue with it now.

But trading up for a quarterback costs a ton and it is a risky proposition. To wit:

If my research is correct, this is the list of QBs teams have traded up to select in the first round since 2000. And it's not #great. pic.twitter.com/i5RpoXTnUe — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) April 28, 2017





And somehow the Browns avoided falling into that trap. That’s a good sign for a team that too often hasn’t been able to stay out of its own way.

Of course, all the progress the Browns have made with their out-of-the-box front office could unravel if owner Jimmy Haslam doesn’t continue to show patience. And he has never shown patience, and probably can’t be trusted to stay the course if the Browns don’t win enough this season. But it’s clear the Browns’ brass understands the value of working the draft and gathering value by trading down. Whether they’re picking the right players remains to be seen, but they gathered a lot of intriguing players over the first two days. That haul, of course, includes potential game-changing defensive end Myles Garrett, the first pick.

The Browns seem to also know the only way to catch the NFL’s elite is by playing the slow game. They’re not trying to win two or three more games in 2017; they’re trying to win a division title a few years from now. There’s an opportunity cost associated with drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round or trading for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo (though, they probably did try to get Garoppolo from the New England Patriots). Once you invest like that, you’re sinking or swimming with that quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars probably know Blake Bortles isn’t the answer, but they’re going to give him a fourth year to turn it around. That’s how it works with a quarterback picked that high. The Browns understand that. They won’t panic at quarterback unless they’re sure, which is smart. Taking Kizer in the second round doesn’t preclude Cleveland from taking a big-time quarterback in next year’s draft. If they end up with uber-prospect Sam Darnold of USC a year from now, they have played this out as perfectly as you possibly can.

