News: Cowboys 2021 record predicted, rookies sign, Dak key to turnaround

Cameron Burnett
·4 min read
Now that the 2021 NFL schedule is out, it’s time to start trying to figure out how each team will do. Cowboys Wire does a game-by-game breakdown of the upcoming season and a prediction of what the Cowboys record will be. With rookie mini-camps set to begin soon, the Cowboys signed four of their draftees on Thursday.

Dak Prescott is signed and back under center for the Cowboys in 2021, and Kenneth Wilson of the Landry Hat discusses how his return gives America’s Team the edge in the NFC East. The division gauntlet the Cowboys will face at the end of the season, the depth chart along the defensive line, how the secondary will be tested, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

How did Cowboys' schedule release video compare to other NFL teams? :: Cowboys Wire

Link Along with the announcement of the 2021 NFL schedule, every team puts together a big promo video for the occasion. Dallas collaborated with pop star Post Malone for the video, dancing and celebrating with team owner Jerry Jones. With such an exciting video, how does it compare to the rest of the league? Click the link and decide for yourself. --CB

NFC East December gauntlet once again stacked against Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys 2021 schedule has been released and it includes a tough stretch to end the season, with four out of the last five games being against divisional opponents. This is a trend throughout the whole division. How could this impact the playoff race, especially if t's down to the wire? Our Cameron Burnett gives you all the details about the potential implications. --CB

Breaking down Cowboys depth chart along defensive line :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys added multiple defensive linemen in the 2021 draft, but where will they fit in the depth chart? Defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have sure spots on the edge but the rest is potentially up for grabs. Could defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa become a big piece? Will Trysten Hill return from injury as the starter? Mike Crum gives you all the details and where the newcomers fit in. --

If one thing is certain about the Cowboys’ new schedule, the Dallas secondary will be under fire :: Dallas Morning News

Link The Dallas Cowboys secondary was a weak spot in 2020, and it was picked on very often. They added second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph and a few others in the draft. However, facing offenses like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings will put them to the test in 2021 as well. -ML

Dak Prescott ranks fourth on the 2021 Forbes list of highest-paid athletes across the world :: Blogging The Boys

Link Prescott may have suffered a gruesome injury in 2020 but it didn't affect his pockets. He comes in at No. 4 on Forbes highest-paid athletes for the past year trailing only Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. -ML

https://twitter.com/Simi_Fehoko/status/1393003548737146880?s=19

Is the NFC East due for a big rebound? Why Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington could all be good in 2021 :: CBS Sports

Link The NFC East was arguably the worst division in the NFL last season. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports breaks down how each team in the division could be better in 2021, and mentions the health of Dak Prescott being the X-factor for the Cowboys. -ML

Predicting Cowboys 2021 record, can Dallas reach double-digit wins? :: Cowboys Wire

Link The NFL schedule is out and the Dallas Cowboys have some interesting matchups. Matthew Lenix of Cowboys Wire dives into every game and gives a prediction for the Cowboy's win total in 2021. -ML

Dak Prescott separates Dallas Cowboys from rest of NFC East :: The Landry Hat

Link The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott signed for the foreseeable future after his season-ending ankle injury last season. As the best player at the quarterback position in the NFC East, he gives the Cowboys a leg up, as Kenneth Wilson explains in this piece. -ML

https://twitter.com/rjochoa/status/1392964212624928770?s=19

The most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams :: Pro Football Focus

Link Tony Pollard, albeit in a small sample size playing behind Ezekiel Elliott, has shown flashes of how explosive he is since 2019. Being a huge threat to take any given play and turn it into a touchdown landed him as the most underrated player on the Cowboys according to Pro Football Focus.

