Newcastle 1-0 Everton LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Injury-ravaged Newcastle United welcome Everton to St James' Park on Tuesday as Eddie Howe's side aim to keep their European push going.

Newcastle lost three more players to injury during their incredible comeback win against West Ham on Saturday, as they rallied from 3-1 down with 13 minutes to go to win 4-3. Harvey Barnes was the hero off the bench with two late goals as Newcastle have a legitimate chance of pushing for a top six finish and qualifying for Europe for the second-straight season. If they managed to do that with all of their injuries, especially at the back, it will be nothing short of a miracle.

Everton are hoping for a miracle right now as Sean Dyche's side are without a win in 12 games and lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday as they scored a 91st minute own goal and that just about summed up their last few months. Off the pitch there is still turmoil at Goodison Park and even though they're defending well during games they just can't finish off chances. Everton sit just above the relegation zone but it is getting very tight and there is the possibility of another points deduction for the Toffees as an investigation into another alleged breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules is nearing its conclusion.

Newcastle vs Everton score: 1-0

Isak 15'

Newcastle vs Everton live updates!

Isak with lovely composure to put the hosts ahead - Newcastle 1-0 Everton (15th minute)

A long ball over the top finds Isak and he dances around Branthwaite and Everton's defense before curling home into the far corner. Incredible composure from Isak and Newcastle deservedly lead.

Tarkowski should score

Oh wow, that is a massive chance for Everton captain James Tarkowski. Dwight McNeil whips in a free kick but Tarkowski heads over the bar from close range and is fuming.

What a save from Pickford!

Newcastle have come flying out of the blocks and Isak is free on the edge of the box and his shot is blocked but the ball falls straight to in-form Harvey Barnes who tries to lift his shot over Jordan Pickford but the Everton goalkeeper smothers the effort superbly. The Sunderland lad is getting booed every time he touches the ball by the Newcastle fans but he got the better of them then.

Newcastle lineup

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Everton lineup

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto

Newcastle United focus, team news

With so many injuries, Newcastle are down to very limited options at the back and we should expect Krafth, Burn, Schar and Hall to start as a back four. Gordon was excellent against West Ham but is suspended so Barnes should start out wide and Isak has also led the line superbly.

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf), Tino Livramento (ankle), Matt Targett (achilles)

Everton focus, team news

It's all about who starts up top for Everton as Dyche keeps swapping Calvert-Lewin and Beto and the latter found the net after coming off the bench at Bournemouth so he should get the nod.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (illness)