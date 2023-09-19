Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Newcastle are taking on AC Milan at the San Siro (Reuters)

A Newcastle United supporter is in hospital in Milan after being stabbed on Monday night.

Newcastle fans have flocked to Italy to watch their club play against AC Milan in the San Siro on Tuesday, in what will be their first Champions League match for 20 years.

Eddie McKay, 58, was with his son and a friend when they were attacked by a group of men at around midnight near the centre of the city before police intervened. He was stabbed in the back and arms after he fell while trying to run away. Photos showed a shirtless man with a Newcastle United tattoo lying on the street in a pool of blood, being treated by medics before being taken away in an ambulance.

Police have confirmed that Mr McKay was taken to a city hospital. His condition has been described as “stable” with non-life-threatening injuries.

His daughter, Rachel McKay, told Sky Sports News: “My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He’s gutted he’s missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

“He has just had two knee replacements so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked. My brother is OK but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I’m flying out there later. We haven’t slept all night.”

A Newcastle statement said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances. Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Newcastle have a 4,000-seat allocation for the game at the iconic 76,000-capacity San Siro, although it is thought many more fans have travelled to Italy without tickets.

The Newcastle squad’s flight was meanwhile delayed by adverse weather on Monday, with manager Eddie Howe insisting the situation had not affected his team’s preparations for the match.