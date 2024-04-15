Newcastle eye cut-price deals for Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, seen in action against Newcastle's Alexander Isak, is wanted by the North East club - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo along with Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly as the club search for value in the summer market.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and Newcastle have identified them as potential targets after a series of recruitment meetings in the last few weeks.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that Adarabioyo and Kelly have been scouted extensively by Newcastle this season and are on a shortlist of players drawn up.

The fact they would not command a transfer fee has made them especially attractive although there is no agreement in place with either player at this stage.

Fulham are still trying to persuade Adarabioyo to sign a new contract that would make him one of their best-paid players.

The 26-year-old has been a key player since arriving from Manchester City almost four years ago and has been talked about as a potential England international.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester United have all reportedly been interested in signing the former City academy player, who made eight first-team appearances for the club before a £2 million move to Fulham in 2020.

Kelly, who grew up in foster care, is well known to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who signed him for Bournemouth for £13 million from Bristol City back in 2019.

Former England U21 player Lloyd Kelly has been on Newcastle's radar for some time - Getty Images/Robin Jones

The former England Under-21 international is still just 25 years old and can play at left-back as well as in the centre and has been linked with a move to the North East since January.

Newcastle were already planning to sign one centre back in the summer, but are going to be without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles for up to nine months after both suffered anterior cruciate knee injuries last month.

That has complicated their recruitment plans and with money tight due to concerns over profit and sustainability rules (PSR), free transfers are appealing. Whether they move for both Adarabioyo and Kelly remains to be seen but the interest is there.

Newcastle, like most Premier League clubs, are heading into the summer window unsure what the market will be like. It is understood they need to know who they are likely to be able to sell before finalising any incoming targets.

The club know they need to sell, as well as buy players in the next window and there is likely to be a flurry of ins and outs before the end of June, which is when Premier League clubs have to show their accounts to comply with PSR.

The likes of Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Matt Targett and Callum Wilson face uncertain futures on Tyneside.

Newcastle could also sell winger Yankuba Minteh, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Feyenoord this season. Howe, though, will want to take a closer look at the 19-year-old in pre-season training before deciding on his future.

Key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause of around £100 million and although Newcastle are relatively confident nobody will activate it in the summer, they recognise they are powerless to stop the Brazil international leaving if somebody does.

The excellent form of striker Alexander Isak is also likely to attract interest in the Sweden international although the club are adamant they will reject any bids and the player – who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season – has also stressed he is happy at Newcastle.

