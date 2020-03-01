Report: Mo Harkless spending rest of season with Knicks after failing to reach buyout

Maurice Harkless is staying in New York.

The forward — who has been the center of rumors in recent weeks — and the New York Knicks failed to reach an agreement on a contract buyout on Saturday, the final day before the deadline for players to be waived and still be eligible on a playoff roster, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Several teams had been interested in signing Harkless to close out the season, per the report, including the Los Angeles Lakers — where he could have been a welcome addition in their quest for a deep playoff run. Instead, however, he’ll remain with the Knicks through the end of the season.

The Knicks acquired Harkless in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards just before the trade deadline earlier this month. The Knicks sent Marcus Morris to the Clippers in exchange for Harkless and a future first-round pick.

Harkless has averaged 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds this season, his eighth in the league. He put up decent numbers to start the season with the Clippers while playing in nearly 23 minutes per game, and has played in just five games with the Knicks since he was traded. He had 17 points while shooting 5-of-7 from behind the arc for the Knicks in their 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, too.

The 26-year-old is in the last year of a four-year, $42 million deal he initially signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, and will become a free agent this summer.

Several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, were reportedly interested in picking up Mo Harkless this season. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

