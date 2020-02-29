Did Julian Edelman hint at Tom Brady's free agency plans ... during a college basketball game with Jimmy Fallon?

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim had some special guests courtside on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Julian Edelman and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon attended North Carolina's 92-79 win over Syracuse together on Saturday, the Orange’s final home game of the regular season.

Tom Brady (left), Julian Edelman (center) and Jimmy Fallon attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady is currently in the midst of an unusual offseason, one where rumors are swirling about where he’ll play next season. The 42-year-old — who threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and has never played for anyone other than the Patriots — will become a free agent in March. Nearly half of the teams in the league have been subject to reports about being interested in signing Brady in the past month, too.

His future is perhaps the biggest storyline currently in the league. So much so that an appearance at a college basketball game became ground for free agency speculation.

Julian Edelman says Tom Brady is ‘coming back’

Edelman, however, seemed confident that Brady will be back in New England this fall.

Brady’s face, though, says otherwise.

Julian Edelman saying "He's coming back, he's coming back" next to Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Sx4ZS9BkA — The Ledge (@TheLedgeSports) February 29, 2020

Trio hams it up at game

Edelman was seen rocking a Syracuse jersey, and Fallon even participated in a layup game during a break.

Alright Edelman is all in now. pic.twitter.com/JMRyJN16h0 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) February 29, 2020

Jimmy has lost his mind pic.twitter.com/lHCeXG4Icw — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) February 29, 2020

Tom Brady greets Jim Boeheim before the game. pic.twitter.com/NV09wt2BZW — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) February 29, 2020

The Tar Heels — who had lost seven of their last eight heading into Saturday’s matchup — used a huge 16-4 run midway through the first half to pull ahead of the Orange, and never looked back en route to the 13-point win. Garrison Brooks led North Carolina with a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Cole Anthony added 25 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the 3-point line.

