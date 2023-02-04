Neville Arena set to host ESPN’s College Gameday for Auburn’s showdown with Alabama

There’s no doubt that the rivalry unofficially dubbed The Iron Bowl of Basketball has become intense over the last several seasons.

The basketball edition of the rivalry between Auburn and Alabama provided many entertaining battles between Auburn’s sonny smith and Alabama’s Wimp Sanderson during the 1980s, those games have intensified now that Bruce Pearl and Nates Oats are leading their respective programs.

The first meeting between these two top 25 squads is set to take place at Neville Arena on Saturday, February 11, and ESPN’s premier college basketball pregame show will be on-site to celebrate the occasion.

ESPN has announced that College Gameday will pay a visit to Auburn for Feb. 11’s showdown between No. 25 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama. The show hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, and Seth Greenberg will visit Auburn for the third time in history, the two previous visits have taken place since the 2019-20 season.

Auburn is 2-0 in games where College Gameday has visited campus. In 2020, the Tigers defeated Kentucky, 75-66 behind Sahmir Doughty’s 23-point outing. Auburn hosted College Gameday again last season as the nation’s No. 1 team. Allen Flanigan scored 16 points while Walker Kessler recorded a double-double in Auburn’s 75-58 victory over Texas A&M.

ESPN’s College Gameday will air on Feb. 11 from Neville Arena from 10-11 a.m. CT, with tipoff between the Tigers and Crimson Tide set for 1 p.m. CT.

List

Auburn Basketball is on the edge of KenPom top 25 ranking after defeating Georgia

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire