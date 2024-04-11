Nevada Golf Alliance Bucket List Contest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Whether you’re a scratch golfer or a hacker, you’ve likely dreamed of playing some of the exclusive courses Nevada has to offer.

That dream could become a reality thanks to a sweepstakes benefiting golf-related nonprofits.

Foursomes at more than 40 Nevada golf courses including Shadow Creek, Edgewood, the Summit, Southern Highlands can be won by entering the sweepstakes at nvbucketlist.com

Proceeds from the sales of lottery tickets will go toward organizations that support golf in the Silver State including Nevada Golf Alliance, First Tee Northern Nevada, and the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.