The Nets went to Barclays Center not to play, but to support the Liberty

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of their offseason so at the moment, no games are being played for Brooklyn that are going to count. However, with the Nets’ summer just beginning, some members of the team decided to show up at Barclays Center and it wasn’t to play basketball.

In a recent post on the Nets’ “X” account, the team posted some pictures of some of Brooklyn’s team that showed up to the WNBA’s New York Liberty’s 74-63 win over the Seattle Storm on Monday. Some of the players that showed up were guard Mikal Bridges and center Day’Ron Sharpe (pictured on the left of the post).

Not only did some of the players show up in support, but so did newly-hired head coach Jordi Fernandez (pictured on the right) along with some of his assistant coaches. This is not the first time that the Nets have shown support for a Liberty team that is poised to make it back to the Finals for the second time in as many years.

Forward Breanna Stewart, the reigning MVP of the WNBA, put up 16 points and 11 rebounds while guard Sabrina Ionescu dropped 20 points and eight assists to lead New York to a 4-0 record. With their win over the Storm, the Liberty are 4-0 for the first time in 17 years when they began the 2007 season with a 5-0 start before floundering at the end.

Squad pulled up to support the @nyliberty 🗽 pic.twitter.com/cEjUgCYDTh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire