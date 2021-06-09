Nets star James Harden will not play in Game 3 against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will not have James Harden for their Game 3 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Harden will not be available for the contest.

Steve Nash says James Harden is out for Game 3 of Nets-Bucks. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 9, 2021

Harden, 31, experienced a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Game 1. He missed Game 2 due to the injury.

Despite Harden's absence, the Nets have dominated the Bucks in the first two games. Brooklyn won Game 1 115-107, and took Game 2 125-86.

Nets favored to win Eastern Conference despite James Harden injury

Oddsmakers at BetMGM don't view Harden's injury as a major issue. The Nets are listed at -250 to win the Eastern Conference even with the uncertainty surrounding Harden's injury.

When healthy, Harden has been a fantastic addition to the Nets. He averaged 24.6 points and 10.8 assists in 44 regular-season games.

