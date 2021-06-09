Breaking News:

Nets star James Harden will not play in Game 3 against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will not have James Harden for their Game 3 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Harden will not be available for the contest. 

Harden, 31, experienced a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Game 1. He missed Game 2 due to the injury.

Despite Harden's absence, the Nets have dominated the Bucks in the first two games. Brooklyn won Game 1 115-107, and took Game 2 125-86.

Nets favored to win Eastern Conference despite James Harden injury

Oddsmakers at BetMGM don't view Harden's injury as a major issue. The Nets are listed at -250 to win the Eastern Conference even with the uncertainty surrounding Harden's injury.

When healthy, Harden has been a fantastic addition to the Nets. He averaged 24.6 points and 10.8 assists in 44 regular-season games. 

