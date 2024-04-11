Nets’ Kevin Ollie discusses Dennis Schroder’s leadership ability

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder has been a welcomed addition to the team ever since he came to Brooklyn from the Toronto Raptors in a trade deadline deal. Not only has Schroder played well for a Nets team that needed his production at the lead guard spot, but he contributed to a team in another way as well.

“Yeah, he was like a leader right when he got in,” Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie said prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range during his time in Brooklyn, but he’s bringing his decade worth of experience in the NBA.

“I think he brings it like a championship mentality,” Ollie explained. “Going on that (Western Conference Finals) run with the (Los Angeles) Lakers last year then doing what he did in the world cup with Germany and winning gold, he just has a natural ability to lead, ability to win.”

There have been plenty of instances this season where Schroder has pulled a player aside or has had long conversations with other rotation players on the team in an effort to figure something out moving forward. Schroder has one more season left on his contract, he’ll be paid a little more than $13 million, and the Nets will be happy to have his services.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire