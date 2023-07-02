Nets free agency and trade buzz: Houston Rockets acquiring Patty Mills who will be rerouted

Dec 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and updates on Nets trades and free agency buzz...

July 2, 12:18 a.m.

The Nets are trading Patty Mills to the Houston Rockets, The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported.

However, according to Iko, Mills will not stay in Houston and will be involved in the Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade deal that brought Brooks to the Rockets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

June 30, 2:49 p.m.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley confirms that the Nets are trading sharpshooter Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn is sending Harris and pair of future second-round picks (2027 and 2029) to Detroit to clear Harris' $19.9 million salary for this season.



Begley reported earlier on Friday that the Nets were having talks with multiple teams on a Harris deal.

This trade reduces the Nets’ tax bill if they match a large offer sheet on Cam Johnson.

June 30, 12:45 p.m.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that Brooklyn has spoken to multiple teams about potential trades involving Joe Harris.

Advertisement

The gifted three-point shooter and strong defender is under contract for $19.9 million in 2023-24, but it appears the Nets may be trying to move on from Harris with hopes of retaining restricted free agent Cam Johnson, who figures to ink a significant deal this offseason.

If Brooklyn does sign Johnson, the team may incur costly tax penalties if it doesn't shed salary elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Begley reports that there is support from within the Nets to extend Spencer Dinwiddie's contract. Dinwiddie will become extension eligible later this offseason.