Nelly Korda’s historic winning streak comes to an end at LPGA Founders Cup

Nelly Korda’s historic streak came to an end in New Jersey.

The World No. 1 still managed to smile walking off the 18th as her caddie, Jason McDede, gave her a side hug. Korda didn’t become the first player to win six consecutive starts on the LPGA, but she did become the third to win five – and that’s still pretty spectacular.

“Gosh, hasn’t even sunk in,” said Korda of her remarkable start to 2024. “Probably maybe now or maybe in like 10, 15 years it’ll sink in. Hopefully someone beats it one day.”

Korda carded a pair of 73s over the weekend to finish in a share of seventh at the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. She went into Saturday’s third round in third place, four shots back, but never made much of a rally.

“I’m human,” said Korda after Saturday’s round, “so I’m going to have bad days.”

Nelly Korda yells fore on the 14th tee during the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

Korda began the week with a splash at the Met Gala, becoming the first golfer since Tiger Woods to receive an invitation to the A-list affair. She’d taken two weeks off after winning the Chevron Championship, her second career major, to rest up for Founders.

While Korda didn’t close it out this weekend, another American star, Rose Zhang, chased down Madelene Sagstrom after trailing three strokes with three to play. Zhang birdied four of her last five holes to card a 66 and win by two shots.

On a week that celebrates history, Korda etched her place alongside Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978) as the only players to win five consecutive starts.

“Super excited to play Liberty next week,” said Korda of Mizuho Americas Open, “and then we have some really amazing golf courses lined up for some of majors.

“Evian is a beautiful place to go. You play at St. Andrews, so much rich history. I’ve never been to Lancaster, but super excited about that one because I feel like the crowds are going to be unbelievable just because the whole town will probably get behind the event. … it’s a big year.”

