Nelly Korda, eyeing fourth-straight win, advances to semifinals of T-Mobile Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Top-ranked Nelly Korda advanced to the semifinals of the T-Mobile Match Play on Saturday by defeating fellow American and Solheim Cup teammate Angel Yin, 3 and 2, at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

“This course is brutal, especially in this weather,” Korda said. “It was so cold this morning. I’m happy to get a couple of rounds under my belt, and hopefully that will help me in my next match.”

In the other quarterfinal matches, 2020 LPGA Tour Player of the Year Sei Young Kim defeated Rose Zhang, 6 and 5, Leona Maguire beat Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3, and Narin An eliminated Minami Katsu, 1 up.

Korda will face An and Maguire will play Kim in the semifinals Saturday afternoon (Golf Channel and Peacock coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT). The final is Sunday.

Korda is attempting to win her fourth tournament in a row. Lorena Ochoa in 2008 was the last player to accomplish that.