Neita takes Richardson scalp at Suzhou Diamond League

Britain's Daryll Neita beat world 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson as she took victory in the women's 200m at the Suzhou Diamond League.

Neita, 27, clocked 22.62 seconds in her season-opening outdoor individual race to cross the line clear of Anavia Battle, who finished in 22.99secs.

Battle's fellow American Richardson, who took world 200m bronze last year, was third in 23.11secs.

"I came here praying and hoping for the win," said Neita.

"To come out here and win it, in a decent time, in such a strong field, I feel really confident going forward."

Daryll Neita won 100m bronze at the 2022 European Championships [Getty Images]

Briton Ethan Hussey placed fifth in the men's 800m in one minute 45.55secs.

In the men's pole vault, Mondo Duplantis took victory with a first-time clearance at 6.00m. He was unable to improve the world record of 6.24m he set in Xiamen last weekend.

The next meeting on the Diamond League circuit takes place in Doha, Qatar on 10 May.

Elsewhere, Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi broke the men’s road mile world record by running 3:54.50 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.