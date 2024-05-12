Neches baseball shuts out Sulphur Bluff 6-0 in game three to advance to 1A Region 3 regional semifinals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Neches Tigers baseball team shut out Sulphur Bluff 6-0 in game three Saturday to win their 1A Region 3 regional quarterfinals series over the Bears.

Neches will take on Union Hill in the 1A Region 3 regional semifinals next week.

Game one of the best-of-three series is set for Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. and game two will be Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m.

If necessary, game three will be Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

All three games between the Tigers and Bulldogs will take place in Grand Saline.

