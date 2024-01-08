Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher pins opponent in collegiate wrestling debut

Jan. 7—LINCOLN, Neb. — As talented of a football player Nash Hutmacher was at Chamberlain High, he was an even-more decorated wrestler by winning four consecutive state championships and setting a state-record 73 consecutive pins.

Four years after Hutmacher hung up his headgear to pursue football at the University of Nebraska, the Huskers' starting nose tackle joined the Nebraska wrestling roster. And in his debut Saturday night, he picked up where he left off as a high school senior.

Facing Wyoming's Mason Ding in a heavyweight bout, Hutmacher recorded a fall in the first period, much to the delight of the fans in the Devaney Center, which included head football coach Matt Rhule and dozens of Hutmacher's football teammates.

According to the Lincoln Star, Hutmacher, who weighed 330 pounds during the football season, dropped over 40 pounds in 45 days to make weight at 285 pounds to compete. The impressive athletic feat comes in the wake of his best football season yet at Nebraska, where the junior started all 12 games and garnered All Big 10 honorable mention honors.

Nebraska's next wrestling meet is against Iowa at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 in Lincoln.