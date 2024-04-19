Nebraska shows interest in SMU transfer

A transfer from Southern Methodist University has received interest from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Safety Bryan Massey entered the portal on Monday.

Massey played in 11 games last season, recording 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. Brandon Howard, a senior recruiting analyst for Rivals, has reported that Nebraska has already expressed interest in Massey, along with Washington, Indiana, and Michigan State.

The native Texan is also a successful kick returner, having recorded an AAC high in 2021 for kick return yards and kick return touchdowns. Massey has yet to announce any campus visits.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire