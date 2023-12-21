Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy expected to enter transfer portal

Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy is heading back into the transfer portal. Two years after arriving in Lincoln and transferring into the Huskers’ program from Florida State, Purdy will be searching for a third school.

Sean Callahan of HuskersOnline was the first to report the development.

The 22-year-old signal-caller out of Arizona recently completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Cornhuskers, playing in six games and completing 31 of 57 passes for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 180 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown this season.

Purdy has appeared in 16 games as a Seminole or Husker for his career, completing 85 of 163 passing attempts for 846 yards and six touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. On the ground, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has totaled 73 carries for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

QB Chubba Purdy tells me he plans to enter the transfer portal. I'm told by another source Boise State is a possible landing spot for Purdy. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 20, 2023

The 6-foot-2 quarterback was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, ranked as high as No. 126 overall by ESPN. He was also considered a top-10 quarterback in the nation by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Before committing to Florida State, Purdy also had offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UNLV, Utah, and Washington State.

With Purdy’s departure, the Huskers will be left with three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in 2024, with rising redshirt junior Heinrich Haarberg and a pair of true freshman quarterbacks in 2024 signees Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin. Earlier this month, Jeff Sims also entered the transfer portal after playing in five games for the Huskers this season.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire