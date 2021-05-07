Nearly 20% of the money bet on Sunday's race at Darlington is on Martin Truex Jr.

There's a lot of money riding on Martin Truex Jr. to win at Darlington on Sunday.

Bets on Truex Jr. to win the Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1) make up 18% of the handle — the total money bet — at BetMGM. No other driver has more than 9% of the handle.

Truex isn’t the most popular driver for bets either. Less than 5% of the bets at BetMGM have been placed on him. Six drivers have more total bets to win than Truex, including Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick.

The Reddick and Jones bets are likely because they both face relatively long odds. Jones has won at Darlington before but that came when he was at Joe Gibbs Racing. His Richard Petty Motorsports car is likely not to be nearly as competitive on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick is the most popular bet to win Sunday’s race, with 8.7% of the tickets on him, while 8.5% of the tickets are on Denny Hamlin. Both drivers are searching for their first wins of the season.

The amount of money placed on Truex means that his odds have dropped from +800 to +600. Truex is the only driver who has won twice in 2021 so far.

Kyle Larson is still the favorite for Sunday’s race and his odds have dropped from +450 to +400. Just over 4% of the tickets are on Larson and 4.6% of the handle is for Larson. The driver with the second-most money placed on him is Larson’s teammate, William Byron, with 8.5% of the handle.

Truex has won twice in 2021. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

