NCAA Tournament - UConn’s dominance on display in monster win over San Diego State
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Krysten Peek analyze the Huskies' victory over the Aztecs, diving into what makes UConn such a dominant program.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Krysten Peek analyze the Huskies' victory over the Aztecs, diving into what makes UConn such a dominant program.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
UConn can beat opponents in so many different ways. On Thursday, it rode a dominant rebounding effort to the Elite Eight.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple innings on Opening Day.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Of the 22 states where sports betting is legal, four states don't have limits on college player props.
The remaining perfect women's bracket made it through the final stretch of games on Monday to close out the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.
In today's edition: The Sweet 16 is set, Mulkey vs. the media, USMNT beats Mexico, Ohio State gets Frozen Four revenge, and more.