NCAA Hockey 101: Who will be the nation's best goalie?

At the highest levels of hockey, you either find success with your goaltending or you don’t find it at all. Teams don’t win the Stanley Cup without a goalie who’s playing well above average.

That’s true in college hockey as well, because if you don’t have at least a .920 goaltender, you’re probably not going to get very far. Save percentage is usually the single biggest determiner of winning percentage, which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s watched this sport for more than 15 minutes, but in college hockey that’s often overlooked when a team has a large win total.

Case in point: Late last week, this year’s “watch list” for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the best goalie in college hockey, was released. Most of the names on it made sense: Good goalies who played well last year (albeit sometimes in limited roles) who you might therefore reasonably expect will do it again this year. Two others were totally out of left field, based on nothing but the win total of their teams.

The list had exactly zero freshmen on it, which is fair because these kids are unknown quantities and the odds that freshmen do what Jake Oettinger did last year (.927 overall, .932 at 5-on-5) are typically quite small.

Of the 20 guys listed, there were maybe only five or six guys for whom you could say he was more likely than not to follow up last year’s performance with a similarly strong effort this season.

Chief among these is Denver’s Tanner Jaillet, who gets the benefit of playing behind probably the best team and who had the best 5-on-5 save percentage in the group, as well as the fifth-best overall number. You combine his quality, which he has proven over multiple years and not just one, with his team’s obvious quality, and you have to figure he’s the favorite to take down the Richter in much the same way Denver is the favorite to win another national title. That is to say, the odds he does it aren’t exactly overwhelming (i.e. “gimme the field”) but he would need to screw up to let someone else really open the door.