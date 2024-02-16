NCAA Football video game confirms summer release

It’s finally happening! After a decade of waiting, a beloved college football video game franchise is returning. EA Sports has announced that NCAA Football will return this summer.

The famed franchise hasn’t released a new edition since NCAA Football 14. Several months after the release of that game, the publisher stated that they would not be publishing a new college football game due to legal issues. General Manager of American Football for EA Sports Cam Weber issued a statement saying,

“We have been stuck in the middle of a dispute between the NCAA and student-athletes who seek compensation for playing college football. Just like companies that broadcast college games and those that provide equipment and apparel, we follow rules that are set by the NCAA – but those rules are being challenged by some student-athletes. For our part, we are working to settle the lawsuits with the student-athletes. Meanwhile, the NCAA and a number of conferences have withdrawn their support of our game.”

Those legal issues would lead to a class action lawsuit from former college athletes. EA would settle the suit of $60 million in 2016, paving the way for the game to return.

Now, a new tweet from the game’s publisher has confirmed that a full reveal for the new game will come in May with a planned summer release.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has confirmed that the school is participating in the video game. While appearing on the Omaha World-Herald’s “Cariker Chronicles,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Albers talked about how vital a video game like the EA Sports college football series can be to the sport.

“I think it’s vital. I mean what young person… my son was so mad when that game went away. But I think what it does is it helps grow our sport. It grows the fanbase. It keeps people engaged… It’s a way to distribute your brand and it allows our players to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness.”

You can find social media reactions to the announcement and confirmation of Nebraska’s participation below.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The amount of Nebraska media members who are planning on getting a Next Gen console with the release of NCAA Football 25… I’m trying to host a #Huskers media tournament to see why I’m the best…who’s in? — Enrique Alvarez-Clary (@RadioRicoAC) February 15, 2024

EA Sports' sketches of NCAA Football 25, a thread: 🧵🎮😍 pic.twitter.com/zTDaNiEW5Z — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) February 15, 2024

When my wife asks me if I’m going to be playing the new NCAA Football game all day pic.twitter.com/6PmtmbwBFX https://t.co/4QGWdyenvV — Aaron Fritz (@afritz1988) February 15, 2024

Who should be on the cover of EA Sports NCAA Football 25? pic.twitter.com/3beE97Uz8T — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 15, 2024

NCAA Football 25 is like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for me. Nothing can deter my excitement for this game. Just having it in my life will make me unbelievably happy pic.twitter.com/nDPUIDEtPO — Nicole Pinter (Greg Dortch fan club President) (@nicole_pinter6) February 15, 2024

WE ARE SO BACK!!!! NCAA FOOTBALL!!! pic.twitter.com/hlIFAv2ewP — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) February 15, 2024

It’s baaaaack 👀 EA Sports announces the first college football game since NCAA Football 14 🙌 🎥: @EASPORTSCollege pic.twitter.com/tekrE4TTPJ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire