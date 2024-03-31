NCAA discovers 3-point lines at women's tournament venue aren't the same distance from key

Sunday's women's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament game in Portland, Oregon, took a curious twist before tip-off when officials discovered the 3-point lines weren't the same distance on both sides of the court.

Under NCAA rules adopted in the 2021-22 season, the women's 3-point line was set at 22 feet,1¾ inches. However, the spaces from the top of the key to the 3-point line at the Moda Center appeared to be different. When the NCAA was asked to measure about a half hour before top-seeded Texas and No. 3 seed N.C. State were to tip off, they discovered that was indeed the case.

The ABC/ESPN television broadcast spoke with Lisa Peterson, the chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, who confirmed that the floor had been the same all week and that both coaches agreed to go ahead and play.

An NCAA spokesman said in an email to USA TODAY Sports that there "wasn’t time to get official measurements before game tipped."

Peterson told ESPN that the floor will be professionally measured Monday, before top-seeded Southern California is scheduled to take on No. 3 seed UConn for the final spot in the women's Final Four.

In a statement issued on social media after halftime of the game, the NCAA said: "The NCAA was notified today that the three-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distance. The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game. The court will be corrected before tomorrow’s game in Portland."

Stanford shot 2/13 from 3 in the second half and a lot of their threes on the shot chart looked like they were a step back from the line. NC State shot 1/7 in the first half of that game — Big Bob (@bobbydegoat) March 31, 2024

Statistics from the Stanford-NC State Sweet 16 game played on this floor Friday show poor shooting percentages from 3-point land by both teams.

Contributing: Lindsay Schnell in Portland, Oregon

