As NCAA approves helmet communication, UCF eager to implement new technology

College football teams can now use coach-to-helmet technology after the NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the measure Thursday.

The coach-to-helmet technology, a strategic breakthrough, allows coaches to communicate with one player on the field. This communication is designed to turn off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first, enhancing the game’s dynamics.

The player with communication capabilities will have a green dot on the back of their helmet.

This cutting-edge technology, a privilege exclusive to games featuring Football Bowl Subdivision teams, is set to revolutionize how the game is played and strategized.

UCF has been experimenting with the technology during spring camp, but coach Gus Malzahn is still determining how it will work once the Knights kick off in the fall.

“We’re still working through all that, but it’s a great advantage, especially for a team like us,” Malzahn recently said. “Anytime you can talk to the quarterback and give him any kind of information as far as that goes, it’s a positive, especially when you have the guy on defense doing the same thing.”

New Knights defensive coordinator Ted Roof isn’t sure how it will impact the defense, but he’s in favor of the move.

“Some of it depends on what the offense does and whether it makes sense,” said Roof. “It’s something we’re working through. Hopefully, it’s good for college football.”

The NFL has used coach-to-quarterback communication since 1994, with the defense adding its element in 2008.

“If you look at all the NFL rules, they’ve spent a lot of money in research and development, so doing what they do is probably smart,” added Roof.

The NCAA is also following the NFL’s lead by allowing teams to use tablets to view in-game videos only. Teams can have up to 18 active tablets in the coaches’ booth, on the sidelines and in the locker room.

Video can include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach’s sideline and end zone. Tablets cannot be connected to other devices and cannot include analytics, data or other communication access.

The panel also approved adding an automatic timeout with two minutes remaining at the end of the first half and the fourth quarter.

