NCAA agrees to settlement that will allow colleges to pay athletes

- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/ncaa/ncaab/lisa-bluder-iowa-hawkeyes-retired-caitlin-clark/562299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/san-francisco-wnba-expansion-team-golden-state-valkyries/1736429/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Jaelen House on C's workout, viral Tournament moment with his dadFormer New Mexico guard, and Eddie House's son, Jaelen discusses his pre-NBA Draft workout with the Celtics and the 'viral' moment with his dad during this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jaelen-house-on-cs-workout-viral-tournament-moment-with-his-dad/615684/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jaelen House on C's workout, viral Tournament moment with his dad</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:25Now PlayingPaused
NCAA agrees to settlement that will allow colleges to pay athletes
The NCAA and its five largest athletic conferences have come to a revenue-sharing agreement for players to partake in the billions of dollars generated by college sports.