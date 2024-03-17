NC State basketball beats UNC, wins ACC Tournament championship behind DJ Horne, DJ Burns

WASHINGTON — For the first time in 37 years, NC State basketball has won the ACC Tournament.

With an 84-76 victory against No. 4 UNC at Capital One Arena, the Wolfpack became the first ACC team to win five games in five days and secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

NC State (22-14), which won its first ACC crown since 1987, leaned on big-time performances from DJ Horne and DJ Burns with an impressive second-half showing against the Tar Heels (27-7). The Wolfpack beat Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and UNC to claim its 11th ACC Tournament title.

The Wolfpack had a double-digit advantage against UNC in the second half. Here’s what stood out in NC State’s title-clinching victory.

NC State basketball’s DJ Burns, DJ Horne put on a show

The Wolfpack didn’t play around offensively, getting the ball in the hands of its best players: DJ Horne and DJ Burns. Playing through that duo, NC State shot 55%. Burns got it done as a scorer and facilitator with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Horne pitched in with 29 points for the Wolfpack, including 16 in the second half before fouling out.

Mo Diarra was the Wolfpack’s X-factor

Mo Diarra capped off his stellar effort in the nation’s capital with 11 points and 14 rebounds against the Tar Heels. He had a pair of double-double performances to aid Horne and Burns as NC State’s X-factor. Diarra finished with double-digit rebounds in four of NC State's five tournament games.

UNC basketball’s RJ Davis, Armando Bacot needed more help

RJ Davis (30 points) and Armando Bacot (18 points, 10 rebounds) did their part to carry UNC, but the Tar Heels didn’t get much else from their supporting cast. Elliot Cadeau, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram were a combined 7-for-25 shooting against the Wolfpack. UNC missed 13 of 14 shots down the stretch, including 10 in a row.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State basketball wins first ACC Tournament since 1987