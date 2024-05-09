NBC Sends Leslie Jones to Paris for Offbeat Olympics Coverage

Leslie Jones on 'Today' in September 2023.

Comedian Leslie Jones is joining NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage this summer as what NBCU calls “chief super fan commentator.” She had a similar role at NBCU at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang and 2016 Games in Rio. She will attend live events in Paris and speak with athletes.

“We are excited to welcome Leslie back to our Olympic team,” said Rebecca Chatman, coordinating producer, NBC Olympics. “She is a passionate fan of Team USA and we can’t wait to hear from her at events and sites across Paris.”

Jones was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019. Her movie roles include Goodburger 2 and Coming 2 America.

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I'm pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” Jones exclaimed. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator. USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!! LET'S GOOOOOO!!”

The Olympics start July 26. Also providing offbeat coverage for NBCU is Snoop Dogg.