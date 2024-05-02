NBA Twitter reacts to Mavs blowing out Clippers in Game 5: ‘Just a vintage Clippers playoff performance’

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Los Angeles Clippers 123-93 in a pivotal Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 35 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists, while James Harden had his worst game of the series with seven points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Mavs’ 30-point win.

biggest playoff loss in Clippers history 💀 pic.twitter.com/rGrpqtj7X1 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 2, 2024

Mavericks lead Clippers 99-72. Ya hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/2rTUbGMPw1 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 2, 2024

Clippers trio tonight: 8 buckets

8 turnovers pic.twitter.com/KA4ZBcAhTA — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 2, 2024

Luka looks down at his defenders with such disdain. He trash talks the Clippers bench after scoring. He nods his head repeatedly after scoring, as if to say, "You know who I am." Luka Doncic is one bad … — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 2, 2024

Lakers fans smoking the Clippers pack pic.twitter.com/nVorvPkBx0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 2, 2024

i love that luka hates the clippers — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 2, 2024

Y’all can get fooled by that Luka is sick and not feeling well BS. That man about to try and go at the Clippers neck tonight — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 2, 2024

Luka Doncic is 4th all-time in 35p/10a playoff games. All of his have been against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/SgQ0o8IS5y — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 2, 2024

I can't believe I'm typing that Luka and the Dallas Mavericks played suffocating defense tonight at the Clippers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 2, 2024

Somehow, the Clippers lost a game by 30 points when Luka/Kyrie/PJ shot a combined 3/19 from three. Nothing really makes sense in this series. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 2, 2024

Just a vintage Clippers playoff performance here. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 2, 2024

"I'm gonna bet the Clippers tonight." Paul George:pic.twitter.com/3UVvpzNIMA — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 2, 2024

Clippers fans upset Dallas celebrating a win with no Kawhi as if they weren’t popping champagne over beating a 13 year old Luka Doncic with Tim Hardaway and Trey Burke as his 2nd and 3rd options — Fluka Magic (@FlukaMagic) May 2, 2024

Why is Luka Doncic in a 30 point game with 5 minutes left if he's both hurt and sick? — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 2, 2024

Luka Doncic Mic’d up conversation with James Harden tonight pic.twitter.com/WSlDpF2J2v — Jo (@MavsStan41) May 2, 2024

i’m really proud of of Luka Doncic. didn’t make any excuses for his subpar play. took on the challenge and delivered a masterpiece when his team needed it the most. gutty performance — ol’ “tall boy” stella (@SnackPr0tein) May 2, 2024

Doncic is running hot and I'm not talking about his upper-respiratory illness. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 2, 2024

NGL LUKA DONCIC LOOKS TOTALLY FINE. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype