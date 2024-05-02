Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Mavs blowing out Clippers in Game 5: ‘Just a vintage Clippers playoff performance’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Los Angeles Clippers 123-93 in a pivotal Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 35 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists, while James Harden had his worst game of the series with seven points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Mavs’ 30-point win.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype