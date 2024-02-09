NBA trade deadline grades roundup: How experts view Celtics' moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We won't know for a few months which teams actually won and lost at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Many of the deals made over the last several weeks were done with an eye toward the playoffs, which won't begin until April.

But we can grade teams on other factors, including whether they upgraded any roster weaknesses, whether they overpaid/underpaid to acquire players, etc. Did teams with a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs do enough to shore up their depth? Did lottery teams with veterans on expiring contracts move those players and not risk losing them for nothing in the summer?

And what exactly were the Chicago Bulls doing? Did they know the trade deadline was 3 p.m. ET on Thursday?

In all seriousness, a bunch of teams were pretty active in the hours leading up to the deadline, including the Boston Celtics. They made three trades this week, two of which brought players to Boston.

The first move came Wednesday. The C's acquired forward Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta), a 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas) and forward Lamar Stevens.

Tillman is averaging just 6.0 points per game, but he's a very good defender capable of guarding multiple positions. He's quick enough to defend perimeter players and strong enough to handle big men in the low post. Tillman brings some much-needed depth and toughness to Boston's frontcourt.

The Celtics also made a deal right before the deadline with the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston acquired guard Jaden Springer in exchange for a second-round pick. Springer is an athletic wing defender whose offensive game is still a work in progress. He has played just 50 games since making his NBA debut in 2021-22. Springer has intriguing potential, though, and needs more reps to round out his skill set.

The Celtics' other trade Thursday saw them send Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Boston signed Banton last July. He played in 24 games for the Celtics this season.

Here's how experts graded the Celtics' moves ahead of the trade deadline. Each grade below is for the entirety of Boston's deals, unless otherwise noted.

Kevin Pelton, ESPN: A (Tillman trade), B- (Spring trade)

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY: A-

Sam Quinn, CBS Sports: B+

Stephen Noh, Sporting News: B+ (Tillman trade)

Dan Favale, Bleacher Report: A- (Tillman trade), B+ (Springer trade)

Vaughn Dalzell, NBC Sports: A-

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: A- (Tillman trade)