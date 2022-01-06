NBA All-Star voting: Kevin Durant leads early returns in the East

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
NBA All-Star fan voting has been open since the start of the new year, and the NBA shared the first set of early returns, broken down by position group in each conference.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry leads all players with 2.58 million votes, followed by Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, who leads all players in the Eastern Conference with 2.36 million votes.

James Harden ranks second among guards in the East, trailing Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan by around 600k votes. Despite only playing a single game this season so far, Kyrie Irving ranks sixth in the East.

Nets big man LaMarcus Aldridge also made an appearance in the top ten, ranking ninth among forwards in the East.

