NBA rumors: Warriors waiving Shaun Livingston, who wants to keep playing

Much like Andre Iguodala, veteran point guard Shaun Livingston's time with the Warriors is up.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources in reporting Tuesday that the Warriors will waive Livingston.

Sources: Warriors are waiving guard Shaun Livingston, who is guaranteed $2M of his $7.7M salary for season. Livingston, 33, is determined to continue playing and becomes one more valuable free agent candidate for contenders. He's won three NBA titles and reached five Finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019

Only $2 million of the $7.69 million Livingston was owed for the 2019-20 season is fully guaranteed, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported through sources that the Warriors will stretch the $2 million owed to Livingston over the next three years.

Source: Warriors will stretch Shaun Livingston's remaining $2 million, so it'll cost them $666K (plus taxes) each of next three seasons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2019

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Warriors needed to use the stretch provision to make sure they stayed below the luxury tax apron. Golden State is hard capped due to the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade deal with the Nets.

Golden St. will elect to use the stretch provision on Livingston- $666K cap hit over the next 3 seasons. The waive/stretch is necessary for the team to remain below the $138.9M tax apron- $219K below now. https://t.co/S5hqZg0M6l — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 10, 2019

Originally, the Warriors had to make a decision on Livingston's contract by June 30, but the two sides reportedly agreed to push the date back to July 10.

After playing for eight teams over the first nine years of his career, Livingston found a home with the Warriors in 2014. In five seasons, he was a steady leader off the bench of head coach Steve Kerr.

In 367 games with the Warriors, Livingston averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest. He shot 52 percent from the field during that span.

Is this the end of the road for the 33-year-old? Maybe not.

Despite whispers that Livingston might retire, Wojnarowski reported that the guard is "determined to continue playing."

But if Livingston is unable to find a new home, he walks off into the sunset with three NBA championships and a secure spot in the story of the Warriors' dynasty.

