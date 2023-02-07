NBA rumors: Mason Plumlee trade interests Kings as deadline approaches

Report: Kings tied to trade talks for Hornets' Plumlee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The trade winds are blowing in California's capital city.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Kings are keeping an eye on a potential trade for Charlotte Hornets veteran center Mason Plumlee before the NBA's deadline at 12 p.m. PT Thursday.

"Plumlee projects as the Hornets’ most likely trade candidate," Fischer wrote. "Sacramento continues to be the team most often connected to Plumlee by league personnel."

Plumlee, at 32 years old, is playing in his 10th NBA season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He is having a resurgent campaign with the Hornets, averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game -- all career highs.

If the Kings swung a trade for Plumlee, the veteran would fill in as the team's backup center behind Domantas Sabonis, who was named an All-Star for the third time last week.

Fischer also reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento has made center Richaun Holmes available for a potential trade ahead of the deadline.

"Charlotte held interest in Holmes during the 2021 offseason, before the Hornets acquired Plumlee from the Pistons in a draft-night trade," Fischer wrote.

Holmes is under contract through next year and has a $12.9 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Holmes was the Kings' primary starting center for three seasons before Sabonis arrived in Sacramento last February, logging 12.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 150 games from 2019 to 2022.

However, the 29-year-old has not been a consistent member of coach Mike Brown's rotation this season. After going off for a season-high 16 points while starting in place of an ill Sabonis on Jan. 18, Holmes has posted a DNP (Did Not Play) in five of the Kings' last 10 games.

The Kings (30-23) remain in third place in the Western Conference, but like all contending teams, could use another piece or two at the trade deadline. If the right deal emerges, expect general manager Monte McNair to roll up his sleeves and get to work.