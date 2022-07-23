NBA Rumors: Celtics Summer League standout Trevion Williams signs with Warriors
Report: Trevion Williams finds new team after C's Summer League stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Trevion Williams, one of the Boston Celtics' Summer League standouts, has found a new team for the 2022-23 season.
The undrafted Purdue forward has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
An Exhibit 10 deal means Williams will join Golden State on a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract that can be converted to a two-way contract before the regular season.
Williams, 21, averaged 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics in four Summer League games. The 6-foot-10 Chicago native averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers.
