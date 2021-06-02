Fans blast Lakers for failed Kyle Lowry pursuit after Game 5 blowout

The Lakers had a chance to add NBA champion Kyle Lowry to their roster at the trade deadline. Now they surely wish they had. (Getty)

After suffering a blowout loss by 30 points in a pivotal Game 5 to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers' hopes of back-to-back titles is in jeopardy as the team is one game away from being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

From the second quarter and beyond, the Lakers supporting cast struggled to assemble any kind of productivity, including Dennis Schröder, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, all of whom were non-factors in the game.

The can’t trade all that for Kyle Lowry package tonight



Dennis - 0/4/1 on 0/9 shooting



KCP - 0/1/2 on 0/1 shooting



THT- 4/4/2 on 1/2 shooting — TeflonRique🥶 (@tmw1018) June 2, 2021

For Raptors fans, those three specific players are particularly memorable because they were reportedly involved in a failed trade package offered up for franchise guard Kyle Lowry, which is something Raptors fans won’t soon forget as they took to social media to showcase Lowry’s importance.

Could’ve had Kyle Lowry, but chose failure instead — i. (@_nopename) June 2, 2021

Lakers should've traded for Lowry 🤣🤣 they didn't want to sacrifice young talent and now they're paying the piper... #LALvsPHX pic.twitter.com/H7At5BelSN — ethan🦉 (@EthanMc1) June 2, 2021

Lakers need spacing and Lowry shoots 40% on almost 8 attempts, Lakers need play making Lowry averages 8 assists, Lakers need scoring, Lowry averages 18 ppg 🤡🤡🤡 — Usama 🇵🇸 (@Brown_Munda2) June 2, 2021

As reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Bill Oram, the deal would have likely involved Schröder, Caldwell-Pope, Horten-Tucker, and draft compensation, but Lakers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka found the asking price too high for the 35-year-old Lowry. Pelinka was also unwilling to part with their young combo guard in Horton-Tucker.

Friendly reminder that the Lakers didn't trade for Kyle Lowry because of they didn't want to lose Talen Horton Tucker pic.twitter.com/ZYroQ68cUA — #1 devonta smith fan (@J0rdanCartier) June 2, 2021

Im so glad the Lakers didnt trade Talen for Kyle Lowry, man.



How could we survive without his whooping 1.5 points per game in 15% shooting.



1.5 pts

0.5 reb

0.5 ast

48 off rtg

111 def rtg



FUTURE MVP?



Him and AD will be the future of the lakers!!! (the 31 win Lakers) pic.twitter.com/PL4FXwshiP — Bronstatus🤴🏿 (@lebronstatus23) June 1, 2021

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka didn't wanna include THT in a trade for Kyle Lowry who is a proven, championship winning, elite PG, exactly what they need & now THT from what I've seen in the #nbaplayoffs can't get valuable minutes or make shots. Make it make sense @JeanieBuss #lakeshow — Wasim Akram (@WasimAkram_25) June 2, 2021

Even former Boston Celtics big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins expressed his disbelief as the Lakers trailed by 30 points at halftime and subtly threw shade at the team for rejecting the Lowry deal.

With All-Star forward Anthony Davis listed as questionable for Game 6, the Lakers postseason run could come to an end on Thursday as the series heads back to Los Angeles.

