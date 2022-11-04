NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, Cavs start strong; Jazz, Raptors rise while Warriors fall

* Through games played 11/3

1. Milwaukee Bucks (7-0)

Last week: 1

The Bucks won seven in a row to start the season behind two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks. Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

2. Phoenix Suns (6-1)

Last week: 2

The Suns have won five in a row going into a back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers. Devin Booker is averaging 27.7 points. Chris Paul is averaging 10.1 points and 11.0 assists.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1)

Last week: 3

The Cavs have won six in a row since suffering a season-opening loss to the Raptors. Donovan Mitchell has been sensational, averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists.

4. Portland Trail Blazers (5-2)

Last week: 5

Damian Lillard is out with a calf strain as the Blazers prepare to play a back-to-back set in Phoenix. Anfernee Simons scored 30 in a win over the Rockets and 31 in a loss to the Grizzlies.

5. Utah Jazz (6-3)

Last week: 9

The surprising Jazz posted back-to-back wins over the Grizzlies before suffering a 103-100 loss to the Mavericks. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.7 points and 9.0 rebounds.

6. Toronto Raptors (5-3)

Last week: 15

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes helped the Raptors win four of five going into Friday’s game vs. the Mavs. Siakam is averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

7. Atlanta Hawks (5-3)

Last week: 13

Trae Young went 10 of 35 from the field over the past two games after scoring 42 against the Bucks. Dejounte Murray had 36 in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks.

8. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3)

Last week: 4

The Grizzlies beat the Blazers on Wednesday following back-to-back losses to the Jazz. Ja Morant is averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists; Desmond Bane 24.9/5.1/5.0.

9. San Antonio Spurs (5-3)

Last week: 18

The Spurs went 5-2 to start the season before suffering a 43-point loss to the Raptors. Keldon Johnson is making another leap in his fourth season, averaging 23.9 points.

Story continues

10. New Orleans Pelicans (4-3)

Last week: 6

The Pelicans hope Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) and Herbert Jones (knee) will return vs. the Warriors on Friday. Zion Williamson is averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

11. Dallas Mavericks (4-3)

Last week: 12

Luka Doncic led the Mavs in scoring and assists in each of their first seven games. He’s averaging 36.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists going into Friday’s game vs. the Raptors.

12. Denver Nuggets (5-3)

Last week: 19

Denver has won three of four, including over the Lakers and Jazz. Aaron Gordon scored 27 points and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic recorded his third triple-double in Thursday’s win over the Thunder.

13. Boston Celtics (4-3)

Last week: 11

The Celtics have dropped three of four with two losses to the Cavaliers and one to the Bulls. Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.0 points and 6.9 boards.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4)

Last week: 20

OKC was on a roll, winning four in a row with wins over the Clippers (2), Mavericks and Magic prior to Thursday’s loss in Denver. In those five games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33, 24, 38, 34 and 37.

15. Chicago Bulls (5-4)

Last week: 17

The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins over the Nets and Hornets going into Friday’s game against the Celtics. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are both averaging fewer points, rebounds and assists than last season.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4)

Last week: 14

The Timberwolves went four of six to start the season before losing to the Spurs and Suns. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert will lead them into Friday’s game against the Bucks.

17. Washington Wizards (4-4)

Last week: 10

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 for the second game in a row to help the Wizards snap a three-game losing streak with a 121-111 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (4-4)

Last week: 21

Paul George came to the rescue after the Clippers lost four in a row, scoring 35 and 28 points in two wins over the Rockets. Kawhi Leonard has played only two games due to stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee.

19. Miami Heat (4-5)

Last week: 22

After losing five of seven, the Heat posted back-to-back wins over the Warriors and Kings. Jimmy Butler (hip) missed the game against Sacramento and has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Pacers.

20. Philadelphia 76ers (4-5)

Last week: 23

The 76ers had won four of five prior to Wednesday’s loss to the Wizards. They got some bad news Thursday when the team announced James Harden is expected to be out for a month due to a right foot tendon strain.

21. New York Knicks (3-4)

Last week: 8

The Knicks got off to a strong start with wins over the Pistons, Magic and Hornets during the first week of the season, but now they’ve lost three in a row to the Bucks, Cavaliers and Hawks.

22. Indiana Pacers (3-5)

Last week: 27

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 21.9 points, 9.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Pacers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is second in scoring at 20.4 ppg while Buddy Hield is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

23. Charlotte Hornets (3-5)

Last week: 16

LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since spraining his ankle during preseason play. He could return soon but will be out against the Grizzlies on Friday. Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is also out and Terry Rozier (ankle) is doubtful.

24. Golden State Warriors (3-6)

Last week: 7

The defending champion Warriors have been a mess in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s attack on teammate Jordan Poole. They lost their fourth in a row to the Magic on Thursday despite 39 points from Stephen Curry.

25. Los Angeles Lakers (2-5)

Last week: 29

Alarm bells sounded in Los Angeles when the Lakers lost five in a row to start the season, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV led them to back-to-back wins over the Nuggets and Pelicans.

26. Sacramento Kings (2-5)

Last week: 25

Kings coach Mike Brown was hot after a 110-107 loss to Miami. Brown said Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling on his game-winning 3-pointer. The Last 2 Minute Report proved Brown was right.

27. Brooklyn Nets (2-6)

Last week: 24

Buckle up, Brooklyn. The Nets have lost five of their last six, Steve Nash got fired and now Kyrie Irving has been suspended for a minimum of five games after refusing to say whether he harbored antisemitic views.

28. Orlando Magic (2-7)

Last week: 30

Orlando went 1-7 before Jalen Suggs scored 26 points in a 130-129 win over the Warriors on Thursday. Rookie Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

29. Detroit Pistons (2-7)

Last week: 28

Cade Cunningham is averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Rookie Jaden Ivey is putting up nice numbers, too, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

30. Houston Rockets (1-8)

Last week: 26

The Rockets look like they will be among the teams with the best odds to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.