NBA playoffs: Suns survive starless Clippers in closeout game thanks to Devin Booker's 47 points

The Los Angeles Clippers did not go down without a fight.

On the brink of elimination, they threatened to stay alive Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in street clothes.

But Devin Booker shut down the threat with a 47-point scoring outburst. The Phoenix Suns sharpshooter scored 25 in a 50-point third quarter for the Suns that saw them turn a 70-61 halftime deficit into a 111-94 lead at the third-quarter break. The hot stretch didn't put L.A. away.

Phoenix had to fade a fourth-quarter Clippers rally that included a 12-0 run to hold on for a 136-130 win to secure a 4-1 series victory. The Clippers cut a 21-point Suns lead to as close as 132-130 in the final two minutes. But a Kevin Durant transition layup put Phoenix up by four, and the Clippers didn't score again.

Phoenix advances to the second round to face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier Tuesday. The Clippers are left to wonder what might have been after George missed the entire series and Leonard missed the last three games, both with knee sprains.

While Durant iced the game late, it was Booker's breakout third quarter that ultimately won it for Phoenix. Booker connected on 10-of-11 field goals in the stanza, including 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

The Suns outscored the Clippers 50-24 in the quarter to take control of the game — if ever so briefly.

After trailing 128-113, the Clippers reeled off 12 unanswered points on four 3-pointers to cut their deficit to 128-125. Nicolas Batum connected on two 3s during the run while Norman Powell and Terance Mann accounted for the others. Powell eventually cut the deficit to 132-130 with a pair of free throws with 1:58 remaining. But those were the last Clippers points of the night.

Booker did more than score, finishing with 47 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. He shot 19 of 27 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point distance.

Durant added 31 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Deandre Ayton double-doubled with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Paul tallied 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Devin Booker's 47 points led the Suns to a closeout victory over the Clippers. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

With their All-Stars on the bench, the Clippers saw seven different players score in double figures. Powell led the way with 27 points, while Ivica Zubac posted a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds. He shot 3 of 18 from the field as the Clippers' season came to an end.

The Suns will have some time to regroup before Game 1 against the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday.