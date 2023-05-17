NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 1 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are very familiar with each other in the postseason. Wednesday's start of the Eastern Conference finals will mark the third such matchup between the teams in four seasons, including the Celtics' seven-game win in last season's ECF.
“It’s not the same team as last year. Jimmy [Butler] is still Jimmy and Spo is still Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra],” Celtics star Jaylen Brown said, per The Associated Press. “But we’ve got to make sure that we’re aware of everybody else.”
Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach breaks down the three keys to the series.
How to watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 1
Where: TD Garden, Boston
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
TV: TNT