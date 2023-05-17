NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 1 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are very familiar with each other in the postseason. Wednesday's start of the Eastern Conference finals will mark the third such matchup between the teams in four seasons, including the Celtics' seven-game win in last season's ECF.

“It’s not the same team as last year. Jimmy [Butler] is still Jimmy and Spo is still Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra],” Celtics star Jaylen Brown said, per The Associated Press. “But we’ve got to make sure that we’re aware of everybody else.”

Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach breaks down the three keys to the series.

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is defended by the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during last season's Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet again this season. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

How to watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 1

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

TV: TNT

Follow Miami Heat at Boston Celtics live updates