NBA: Paul George leads Los Angeles Clippers to comeback win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Paul George scored 23 points in the final quarter as he inspired the Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable 120-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

American George, 33, was in fine form, scoring 39 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists to help his side overturn a 26-point deficit.

James Harden contributed 22 points, while Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Norman Powell scored 14 each.

"It was a collective team win," said George.

"I can't take credit for none of it without them. It couldn't have happened without those guys chipping in and doing what they do."

George crowned his performance by sinking the go-ahead shot with seven seconds remaining before making a crucial block to preserve the Clippers' lead just before the buzzer.

The victory boosts the Clippers' chances of securing the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks kept up their late-season charge with a third straight victory, a 147-136 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

Kyrie Irving top-scored with 48 points, while Luka Doncic recorded 37 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Mavericks came back from 22 points down to prevail.

The defeat rules the Rockets out of contention for the end-of-season play-offs.

"No matter what's happening, there's an understanding that we're playing for one another. Houston gave us their best shot, we took it and found a way to win," said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

"That's the beauty of our locker room - no-one caved, no-one let go of the rope, no-one quit."

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 118-110 with Klay Thompson scoring 32 points, while LeBron James was absent as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Miami Heat stumbled to a 117-115 defeat against the Indiana Pacers, while Tyrese Maxey scored 52 points for the Philadelphia 76ers as they beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 in double overtime for a fifth straight win.

The Phoenix Suns lost 113-105 to the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109 and the Boston Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107.