NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Nets, time, channel and more

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on January 07, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The NBA is headed to France this week for the third regular season NBA Paris game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets. The game will tip off at AccorHotels Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Central European Time). The venue, formerly known as the Bercy Arena, is set to host the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball finals this coming August. The last time the Cavaliers and the Nets faced each other on the court was at the 2023 NBA season opener, where the Cavs got a narrow 114-113 victory over the Nets (16-21). The Cleveland team (21-15) enters Thursday’s Paris game on a three-game winning streak. Ready to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game? Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR

Channel/streaming: NBA League Pass

When is the next NBA Paris game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Brooklyn Nets in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The NBA Paris game tips off at 8 p.m. CET — or 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game live

If you’re tuning in from the U.S. you can catch the next NBA Paris game streaming on NBA League Pass. Those watching from France can catch the Cavaliers vs. Nets game on Canal Plus and beIN Sports.

How to watch the NBA Paris game on NBA League Pass:

