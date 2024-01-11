NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Nets, time, channel and more
The NBA is headed to France this week for the third regular season NBA Paris game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets. The game will tip off at AccorHotels Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Central European Time). The venue, formerly known as the Bercy Arena, is set to host the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball finals this coming August. The last time the Cavaliers and the Nets faced each other on the court was at the 2023 NBA season opener, where the Cavs got a narrow 114-113 victory over the Nets (16-21). The Cleveland team (21-15) enters Thursday’s Paris game on a three-game winning streak. Ready to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game? Here’s what you need to know.
How to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game:
Date: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR
Channel/streaming: NBA League Pass
When is the next NBA Paris game?
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game live
If you’re tuning in from the U.S. you can catch the next NBA Paris game streaming on NBA League Pass. Those watching from France can catch the Cavaliers vs. Nets game on Canal Plus and beIN Sports.
How to watch the NBA Paris game on NBA League Pass:
You can save $5 on your first month of NBA League Pass when you sign up through Sling. For just $10 for your first month, you'll get every out-of-market NBA game (subject to local blackouts) and access to NBA TV, plus Sling TV's free plan, with over 400 free channels, including news, movies and shows.