NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Nets, time, channel and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 and the Brooklyn Nets head to France this week for the NBA Paris game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The NBA is headed to France this week for the third regular season NBA Paris game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets. The game will tip off at AccorHotels Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Central European Time). The venue, formerly known as the Bercy Arena, is set to host the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball finals this coming August. The last time the Cavaliers and the Nets faced each other on the court was at the 2023 NBA season opener, where the Cavs got a narrow 114-113 victory over the Nets (16-21). The Cleveland team (21-15) enters Thursday’s Paris game on a three-game winning streak. Ready to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game? Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Paris game:

NBA League Pass Stream the NBA Paris game $0 for 7 days at NBA

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR

Channel/streaming: NBA League Pass

When is the next NBA Paris game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Brooklyn Nets in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The NBA Paris game tips off at 8 p.m. CET — or 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game live

If you’re tuning in from the U.S. you can catch the next NBA Paris game streaming on NBA League Pass. Those watching from France can catch the Cavaliers vs. Nets game on Canal Plus and beIN Sports.

How to watch the NBA Paris game on NBA League Pass: