NBA: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers calf injury in win against Boston Celtics

[Getty Images]

Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the court with a calf injury in the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player collected 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks before he fell to the floor in the third quarter.

He clutched his left leg and was escorted from the court by team-mates.

The Bucks said he had suffered a left soleus strain and would not return for the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo's injury overshadowed an encouraging win for the Bucks, who ended their own four-game losing streak as well as the Celtics' five-game unbeaten run.

The Bucks have three games remaining in the regular season and are in a strong position to beat the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers for the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite scoring a game-high 33 points, LeBron James was on the losing side as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 134-120 defeat by the Golden State Warriors, with Klay Thompson scoring 27 points and Stephen Curry adding 23 points for the visitors.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points and blocked seven shots to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 102-87 win over an injury-hit Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 51 points for Western Conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves as they claimed a 130-121 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards, while Luka Doncic scored 39 points in a triple-double to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-104 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

There were also wins for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Sacramento Kings 112-105, and the Denver Nuggets, who emerged with a 111-95 victory over the Utah Jazz, while Jalen Brunson scored 45 of the New York Knicks' points in a 128-117 road win against the Chicago Bulls.