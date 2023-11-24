NBA investigates alleged relationship between Thunder's Josh Giddey and a minor

Recent social media posts accuse Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey of an improper relationship with a minor. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The NBA is investigating allegations Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill.

Social media posts featuring photos and videos intended to support the allegations went viral after the claims first surfaced Wednesday night. The 21-year-old spoke to reporters at Oklahoma City's practice Friday, in which he was seemingly a full participant. When asked about the recent accusations, he didn't offer an explanation.

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey answered.

The Australian repeated the answer when asked about the matter again in a separate follow-up.

"I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," he said.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault offered a similar response.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey is 15 games into his third NBA season. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing for the the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL.