NBA fines Moses Moody $2K for flop in Warriors' loss to Clippers

The Warriors left Los Angeles unhappy as Golden State blew its second 20-plus-point lead in five days, this time against the Clippers.

One player in particular is likely extra displeased after Saturday’s 113-112 afternoon loss at Crypto.com Arena.

GSW’s Moses Moody was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://t.co/Y3UVYwS5gZ on Dec. 2 vs. LAC. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 3, 2023

That’s right, the NBA issued a $2,000 “flopping fine” against third-year Warriors wing Moses Moody.

Moody was handed the citation for kicking out his legs after a crucial 3-point attempt with roughly six minutes left in the 4th quarter against the Clippers, trying to draw three free throws as his shot hung in the air beside a Warriors 100-97 lead.

Outside of his flop, the former Arkansas Razorback had a strong outing, posting 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

But unfortunately, Moody now has to show his wallet to the strict league.

Ironically, the NBA made a decision based on the new league rule that 10th-year Warriors coach Steve Kerr had lobbied for this past offseason.

"I think, to me, what I’ve learned coaching in FIBA ... There’s a flop rule,” Kerr told reporters in May after the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. “If a referee deems a player has flopped, they just call it a technical foul, and it’s pretty penalizing. And so the flopping has basically been eliminated from FIBA, and we have the ability to do the same thing in the NBA if we want.”

Kerr got a taste of his own medicine as Moody was caught baiting referees into blowing their whistles.

