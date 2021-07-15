NBA Draft Profile: Stanford's Oscar da Silva

Stanford forward Oscar da Silva finished among the Conference's top scorers (18.8 ppg) and rebounders (6.8 rpg) while shooting a career-best 58 percent from the field during the 2020-21 season. He'll look to take his talents to the next level with the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT on ESPN and ABC. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest updates from the Conference of Champions.