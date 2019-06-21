Report: 76ers send Jonathon Simmons, No. 42 overall pick to Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers sent Jonathon Simmons and the No. 42 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night to the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

76ers receive additional cap flexibility entering July free agency. https://t.co/Zcerc1WaMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

The Wizards, in return, sent the 76ers cash — which should significantly help with cap space this summer, when Philadelphia will presumably offer both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris lucrative deals in efforts to retain the two stars.

Jonathon Simmons carries a cap hit of $5,700,000 and a dead cap value of $1,000,000 for next season https://t.co/qUVWCBLsE4 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 21, 2019

Simmons spent time last season with both the 76ers and the Orlando Magic — who sent him to Philadelphia in February for Markelle Fultz. In total, the 29-year-old averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19 minutes over 56 games.

He currently has one year left on his three-year, $20 million deal he signed with the Magic in 2017, and is set to become a free agent in 2020. Washington will mark his fourth team in his five seasons in the league, and his third in just two years.

