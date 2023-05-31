Fran Fraschilla on Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

College basketball analyst and former coach Fran Fraschilla joins On the Clock with Krysten Peek to debate who is the 2nd best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

Fran Fraschilla joins Krysten Peek for another great episode of On the Clock. We covered Victor Wembanyama last week, so this week the episode is focused on the two guys who seem to be battling to become the #2 overall pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

3:10 - First up is Scoot Henderson, who joined the G-League as a 17 year old and has all of the skills and makeup of a future all-NBA point guard. Would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets, who have the #2 pick and LaMelo Ball as their long-term answer at PG? What about the Portland Trail Blazers, who have a future Hall of Fame PG in Damian Lillard and might be looking to contend rather than bringing along a prospect slowly?

22:20 - After talking about Scoot, Krysten and Fran turn their attention to Brandon Miller. He gets a lot of comparisons to Paul George, and has a perfect shooting form to go with great defense and length, but he also has some off-the-court issues stemming from an incident with a gun and a teammate last year. While he’d be a nearly perfect fit for the Charlotte Hornets roster, they might shy away from another player that would create backlash from off-the-court issues.

41:00 - At the end, Fran and KP talk about what they would do if they were the Hornets sitting at #2. It sounds like NBA fans should be ready for some potential trades at the #3 spot, and Hornets fans might want to prepare themselves for an offense with two point guards that can lean on each other instead of taking the entire load of the offense on one set of shoulders.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts